Why Pennsylvania may be the sweetest state to live in

Pennsylvania, the land of Hershey’s Chocolate Factory, has been named the most sweets-obsessed state in the U.S., according to a study by Taffy Shop , and honestly, we’re not surprised.

Pennsylvania scored a score of 80 on Taffy Shop’s scale, compared to New Jersey, who ranked in 10th place and scored a 60.03. Taffy Shop took the search volume for sweet snacks, the sugary snacks consumed per week per persons age 1-17, the number of candy and shops in the state, and the sugar industries impact on the state’s economy to create their scores.

“This study highlights Pennsylvania’s strong sweet obsession, with the highest sugary snack consumption among children and significant online search volumes,” a spokesperson for TaffyShop.com said.

“The sugar industry contributes $6 billion to the state’s economy, showing a key economic role. The robust network of candy and chocolate shops supports this demand, providing insights for health advocates and market analysts.”

PA had the highest search volume at almost 4 million, and had the highest weekly sweets consumed at 22.86. It also was tied with Illinois (ranked 2nd) and California (ranked 3rd) for the highest economic output.

The rankings for the top 10 sugar-obsessed states are:

Rank States State-wise search volume for sweet snacks Sugary Snacks Consumed per Week (Average, Aged 1-17) Candy and chocolate shops per 100k Sugar Industry Economic Output (Million USD) Sweet Obsession Score 1 Pennsylvania 3,709,200 22.86 3.3 6,000 80 2 Illinois 3,853,800 13.69 3.5 6,000 70.56 3 California 8,608,550 9.74 3.8 6,000 66.83 4 Vermont 1,131,950 9.6 11.5 226 66.15 5 Hawaii 1,403,100 8.12 12 433 65.79 6 New York 4,747,700 13.95 3.3 2,000 61.98 7 Kentucky 2,029,760 17.76 2.7 354 61.58 8 Ohio 5,331,600 12.95 3.4 2,000 61.07 9 Idaho 1,520,262 16.44 3 100 60.1 10 New Jersey 2,782,462 13.99 2 2,000 60.03 taffyshop.com

