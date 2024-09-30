Open in App
    Why Pennsylvania may be the sweetest state to live in

    By PHL17 Morning News Team,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgd8g_0vq4mjQ600

    Pennsylvania, the land of Hershey’s Chocolate Factory, has been named the most sweets-obsessed state in the U.S., according to a study by Taffy Shop , and honestly, we’re not surprised.

    Pennsylvania scored a score of 80 on Taffy Shop’s scale, compared to New Jersey, who ranked in 10th place and scored a 60.03. Taffy Shop took the search volume for sweet snacks, the sugary snacks consumed per week per persons age 1-17, the number of candy and shops in the state, and the sugar industries impact on the state’s economy to create their scores.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0u9u_0vq4mjQ600
    Guests browse candy at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw and XD movie theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, on Monday, July 22, 2024. Cinemark Holdings Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 2. Photographer: Alisha Jucevic/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    “This study highlights Pennsylvania’s strong sweet obsession, with the highest sugary snack consumption among children and significant online search volumes,” a spokesperson for TaffyShop.com said.

    “The sugar industry contributes $6 billion to the state’s economy, showing a key economic role. The robust network of candy and chocolate shops supports this demand, providing insights for health advocates and market analysts.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtYXd_0vq4mjQ600
    Mars Inc’s Starburst candy at a store in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Mars Inc. agreed to buy Kellanova for nearly $36 billion including debt, bringing together two major food companies in the biggest deal of the year. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    PA had the highest search volume at almost 4 million, and had the highest weekly sweets consumed at 22.86. It also was tied with Illinois (ranked 2nd) and California (ranked 3rd) for the highest economic output.

    The rankings for the top 10 sugar-obsessed states are:

    Rank States State-wise search volume for sweet snacks Sugary Snacks Consumed per Week (Average, Aged 1-17) Candy and chocolate shops per 100k Sugar Industry Economic Output (Million USD) Sweet Obsession Score
    1 Pennsylvania 3,709,200 22.86 3.3 6,000 80
    2 Illinois 3,853,800 13.69 3.5 6,000 70.56
    3 California 8,608,550 9.74 3.8 6,000 66.83
    4 Vermont 1,131,950 9.6 11.5 226 66.15
    5 Hawaii 1,403,100 8.12 12 433 65.79
    6 New York 4,747,700 13.95 3.3 2,000 61.98
    7 Kentucky 2,029,760 17.76 2.7 354 61.58
    8 Ohio 5,331,600 12.95 3.4 2,000 61.07
    9 Idaho 1,520,262 16.44 3 100 60.1
    10 New Jersey 2,782,462 13.99 2 2,000 60.03
    taffyshop.com
