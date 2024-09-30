Open in App
    Inside a Dominican hair salon blending culture and community

    By Victoria Lucas,

    2 days ago

    COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Nexstar Media’s WRIC-TV took a look inside a Colonial Heights Dominican hair salon where stylists are building community and celebrating their Latin American roots.

    At Rose Glam Dominican Hair Studio, owner Jackie Garcia opened her doors in February 2020, but shortly after, she was hit with an unexpected surprise.

    “We were locked up in the house without being able to work.” Garcia said.

    The Dominican Republic native and former communications professional thought she watched the door to her dreams close as the COVID-19 pandemic began that March, but she was able to recover after three months and build her team.

    The techniques of Dominican hair styling — from the enriching deep conditioning hair treatments to the protective and well-known ‘roller-set’ and the signature “Dominican Blow Out” — are well-known in the United States, but Garcia’s stylists said hair styling is about more than just the hair itself.

    “I just love to do hair, it’s my passion!” said Anyi Neidi Tejada, who has been a hair stylist for 16 years, “To see people when they leave here, they leave happy like ‘Oh my God, I look amazing!'”

    That feeling of excitement from customers provides a sense of accomplishment for Kaony Rojas, a woman who set her sights on the United States from the Dominican Republic with five years of hair styling experience.

    “It is the satisfaction with which the client leaves,” said Rojas about what makes her feel accomplished. “I love it when the client comes in and leaves full of joy.”

    Kaony Rojas styling a client at Rose Glam Dominican Hair Studio

    Garcia said Dominican hair salons offer a feeling of “home and inclusion” for their diverse clientele, especially those born outside of the United States.

    “We have Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Americans, Caucasians, African Americans—we have customers from all countries,” Garcia said, “it is important to have knowledge about all types of hair to know what product we can use.

    Liz Miezquita, a regular client of Garcia, said that walking into her salon feels like walking into the Dominican Republic.

    “As soon as I come in, [the stylists] are very welcoming,” she said. “the hospitality, the way they treat me, it’s the same way.”

    Stylist Lina Abreu explained that Hispanic culture is behind the welcoming atmosphere.

    “[Hispanics] are not afraid of challenges, they always look for a way to socialize with others,” said Abreu. “They are not afraid of different cultures and give all of themselves wherever they arrive. It is a very happy culture.”

    Lina Abreu styling a client at Rose Glam Dominican Hair Studio

    Mayra Reyes, who has been a client of Garcia’s studio since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, echoed Abreu’s sentiment.

    “I got COVID and I spent 14 days in intensive care, and when I got out, I couldn’t walk — I had to learn — and I lost all my hair,” Reyes said. “Then I came here to Jackie and the other ladies here too and they give me a lots of love.”

    Rose Glam Dominican Hair Studio is located in the Southgate Square shopping center and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

    “I am very proud to be Dominican and to carry out this type of work in this country,” said Garcia.

