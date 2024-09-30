Woman found unresponsive on patio in South Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive on a patio in South Philadelphia.

This happened around 6:30 p.m. yesterday evening near South 22nd and Sigel Street.

Someone found the woman partially dressed and unresponsive, and medics said she died on the scene.

Police say there was no visible trauma and no drug paraphernalia. We will keep you updated on this, as police continue to investigate.

