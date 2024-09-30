Open in App
    Woman found unresponsive on patio in South Philadelphia

    By Victor Muniz Rosa,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dV9nb_0vochIsJ00

    Police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive on a patio in South Philadelphia.

    This happened around 6:30 p.m. yesterday evening near South 22nd and Sigel Street.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i00DR_0vochIsJ00

    Someone found the woman partially dressed and unresponsive, and medics said she died on the scene.

    Police say there was no visible trauma and no drug paraphernalia. We will keep you updated on this, as police continue to investigate.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PHL17.com.

