Two additional arrests made following illegal car meetups

Two more people have been arrested in connection to illegal car meetups that happened all across Philadelphia.

Alexis Boyce, a Monmouth County resident, turned herself into Philadelphia Police on Friday.

Boyce Dodge Challenger was recovered and is currently in custody of the Marlboro Township Police Department. She is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Pennsylvania state troopers arrested Albert Woynar in Pittsburgh, and he was taken back to Philadelphia. He is also facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The meetups started at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 and ended just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday the 22, spanning across almost every corner of the city.



The District Attorney’s Office has released dozens of pictures of additional cars and suspects they’re looking for.

If you have any information, please contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

