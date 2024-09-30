Open in App
    Two additional arrests made following illegal car meetups

    By Victor Muniz Rosa,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wadaO_0vocgPLR00

    Two more people have been arrested in connection to illegal car meetups that happened all across Philadelphia.

    Alexis Boyce, a Monmouth County resident, turned herself into Philadelphia Police on Friday.

    Boyce Dodge Challenger was recovered and is currently in custody of the Marlboro Township Police Department. She is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

    Pennsylvania state troopers arrested Albert Woynar in Pittsburgh, and he was taken back to Philadelphia. He is also facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

    The meetups started at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 and ended just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday the 22, spanning across almost every corner of the city.

    The District Attorney’s Office has released dozens of pictures of additional cars and suspects they’re looking for.

    If you have any information, please contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PHL17.com.

    FosterKidsMatter❤️
    2d ago
    😳
    Tom Garbo
    2d ago
    Amazing the mayor & police commissioner that only have been on the job for 8 months have done more in trying to reduce such actions then the 8 years worthless mayor Kenny did in his 8 years.
    View all comments
