Three men wanted after armed robbery, barricade situation in North Philadelphia

Police report two people were hurt and three men are still on the run after a robbery turned into a barricade situation.

Police responded to a robbery in progress around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at a shop near North 5th Street and West Indiana Avenue. Three people wearing masks and bullet-proof vests left the store.

One man was armed and ran out of the store with officers chasing him. The other two men, also armed, went back inside.

Police declared a barricade situation soon after and the suspects were able to get away, but officers did recover a gun from the scene along with a car believed to belong to the suspects.

Swat cleared the property at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The shop owner and a woman were injured.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PHL17.com.