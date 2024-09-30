Open in App
    Three men wanted after armed robbery, barricade situation in North Philadelphia

    By Victor Muniz Rosa,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UczSw_0vocgC7E00

    Police report two people were hurt and three men are still on the run after a robbery turned into a barricade situation.

    Police responded to a robbery in progress around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at a shop near North 5th Street and West Indiana Avenue. Three people wearing masks and bullet-proof vests left the store.

    One man was armed and ran out of the store with officers chasing him. The other two men, also armed, went back inside.

    Police declared a barricade situation soon after and the suspects were able to get away, but officers did recover a gun from the scene along with a car believed to belong to the suspects.
    Swat cleared the property at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

    The shop owner and a woman were injured.

