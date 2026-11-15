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The Philadelphia Flyers (6-10-6) improved their record on Saturday following their 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. (7-11-0).

Trevor Zegras, Matvei Michkov, and Denver Barkey scored for the Flyers. Dmitri Voronkov, Matthew Knies, and Adam Fantilli scored for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus got off to a fast 2-0 start following their first two scores, before Trevor Zegras (5) made it 2-1 with a little less than 4 minutes to play in the first period. Then, early in the second period, Matvei Michkov (11) tied the game for the Flyers, before Denver Barkey gave them the lead on the power play a little over a minute later.

It did not take the Blue Jackets long to tie the game, courtesy of Adam Fantili. That led to yet another close game between these two teams.

The third period was a constant battle, with each team looking to take the lead. However, it was Denver Barkey (4) who broke through once again, this time with a little less than half of the third period to go, giving the Flyers the lead.

Columbus put up a great fight trying to even the score, but Joseph Woll capped off his stellar night, making the big stops, especially down the stretch. He finished his night with 28 saves on 31 shots on goal.

The Flyers got goals from 3 of their young bright stars on Saturday. Tyson Foerster (3) picked up an assist on Zegras’ goal. Porter Martone (6) picked up the primary assist on Barkey’s first goal. It was the kind of score sheet that Flyers fans wanted to see.

However, it was the team’s pesky defensive effort that led the way on Saturday, turning defense into offense.

Flyers Turned Defense Into Offense on Saturday

The Flyers’ first goal was the direct result of a pesky effort from Tyson Foretser. Foerster has been much better along the boards as of late, and it’s shown. He got himself into a board battle while the Blue Jackets were trying to clear the zone.

Foerster eventually won the puck, but the Blue Jackets regained possession before taking it below the red line. On their clearing attempt, Foerster got the puck and set up Zegras, who was exactly where he needed to be for the score.

The goal that initially tied the game for the Flyers was all Matvei Michkov. He snuck behind Adam Fantilli after coming on the ice and picked his pocket at the blue line. He then showed a pure and strong burst of speed, separating from the Blue Jackets’ defense and streaking down the ice for the easiest score – one of the best of his Flyers career.

Denevr Barkey’s first goal came on the power play, so it was not the direct result of a great defensive play. However, his second — well, that was all Noel Acciari. Acciari (2) batted down the Blue Jackets’ clearing attempt and kept the puck in the Flyers’ possession. He then found Barkey, who reentered the zone, and set him up for the easy score. It was the definition of defense into offense.

The Flyers thrived on turning defense into offense. It’s what worked for them in 2025-26, and they got back to it on Saturday.

Philly has a quick turnaround, as they host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

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