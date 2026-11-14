Philadelphia Flyers’ 2026 53rd overall selection, Brek Liske, has made his college decision. Following the 2026-27 season in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips, Liske will be headed to the University of Wisconsin. He is expected to enroll for the 2027-28 season.

Liske, a lifelong Flyer, was the first of 2 second-round selections by the Flyers in the 2026 NHL Draft.

He attended his first Flyers’ Rookie Camp this past summer, where the second-rounder was certainly a standout. Liske was advertised as one of the most well-rounded players in his draft class. While he is not super offensive, nor is he considered a “stay-at-home” defender, Liske is good at just about everything on the ice.

However, this season, Liske is outplaying expectations, raising his stock beyond where the Flyers picked him. His defensive game has already shown great improvement, and Liske currently has 3 goals and 14 total points in 19 games this season. Last year, he tallied 7 goals and 24 total points in 51 games. He is on pace to break those numbers easily.

Now, he’s headed to the University of Wisconsin before his expected arrival in the Flyers organization.

Wisconsin is the current No. 1 team in the USCHO rankings, at the top of the college hockey world. They were the runner-ups in the 2026 National Championship.

Liske has the opportunity to join NHL Draft picks Luke Osborne (BUF, 4th round), Jack Phelan (DET, 5th round), and Logan Hensler (OTT, 1st round) on the Badgers blueline next season if all 3 remain with the Badgers next season. Fellow 2026 draftee, Jayden Kurtz (ANA 2nd round), is also expected to arrive at the University of Wisconsin next season.

Going the NCAA route should be a great choice for Liske as he looks to further develop before joining the Flyers.

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