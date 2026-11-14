The Philadelphia Flyers will look to build off what was their best loss of the season on Wednesday when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Puck drop is at 7:00 PM ET in Columbus, Ohio.

The Flyers come into Saturday’s game winners of just 1 of their last 5 games. That win came against the Vancouver Canucks. They are 3-4-3 over their last 10 games, including that overtime loss to the Blue Jackets last time around, where the Flyers came back to force overtime after trailing 3-0.

The Blue Jackets have lost 3 straight games and are 2-3 in their last 5 games. They’ve conceded points in 9 of their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record, but 3 of those wins came in overtime. The Blue Jackets’ losing streak has come against the Atlantic Division gauntlet, facing the Sabres, Panthers, then Lightning. They’ll look to get back on track Saturday against the Flyers.

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM EST at Nationwide Arena. Here is everything you need to know before the game.

Flyers projected Lines & Pairs @ Blue Jackets

Forwards

Tyson Foerster – Trevor Zegras – Travis Konecny

Michael Bunting – Christian Dvorak – Owen Tippett

Porter Martone – Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey – Sean Couturier – Noel Acciari

Defensemen

Travis Sanheim – Jamie Drysdale

Cam York – Oliver Bonk

Nick Seeler – Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalie

Dan Vladar

Joseph Woll

Special Teams

PP1: Drysdale, Zegras, Barkey, Martone, Michkov

PP2: Bonk, Dvorak, Foerster, Tippett, Konecny

PK1: Couturier, Dvorak, York, Sanheim

PK2: Cates, Foerster, Ristolainen, Seeler

Notes

The Flyers enter Saturday’s game against the Blue Jackets following their best game of the season. Unfortunately for the Flyers, that game was a loss. However, there was plenty of good to take away from Wednesday as the Flyers look to get this season back on track.

One of those things may be keeping Dan Vladar between the pipes. Head coach Rick Tocchet had mentioned not too long ago that he wants to get a goalie rolling in that No. 1 role. That would be Dan Vladar, but since saying that, he’s only had one opportunity for back-to-back starts. Vladar played really well against Edmonton. It’s going to have to be one then the other in this back-to-back, so why not start Vladar against the team that did not see him less than a week ago?

To that point, Saturday is the first of a weekend back-to-back for the Flyers. They have the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Saturday before returning home to take on the Oilers on Sunday. The Flyers had two days in between games for travel, then practice. Philly should have plenty of energy from the jump on Saturday. Expect them to get off to a strong start.

Speaking of strong starts, the Flyers have not had a lot of them. Wednesday was pretty good, at least from a defensive perspective. The Blue Jackets are a far less difficult offense to defend than the Oilers. Can the Flyers duplicate that start?

How to Watch Flyers @ Blue Jackets

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN+ (Out-of-Market stream)

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

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