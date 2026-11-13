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Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere made an effort to put the Matvei Michkov trade rumors in the rearview mirror on Wednesday when he addressed the media. For the time being, it worked.

“The report was not correct,” said Briere. Briere mentioned speaking to both Michkov and his agent, both denying feeding ESPN’s Kevin Weekes the information that the player could want a “new start elsewhere” due to the team’s unimpressive start and internal turmoil. Briere went as far as to say that they have no clue where that information could come from.

So, based on Briere’s statement, Flyers fans should take a sigh of relief, as a request out does not seem imminent.

However, it is notable because Michkov is a restricted free agent this summer. Whether he takes that path to hold leverage for a big contract or even puts the Flyers in a similar spot that they put the Anaheim Ducks in with an offer sheet this past offseason, this report could remain relevant into the Summer.

So, where are things now?

Michkov says he is happy in Philadelphia, and that it was not him. Briere says his agent said that it was not them, either. That should signal that they’re in the clear.

However, Kevin Weekes has an excellent reputation. He is not one to report something without it coming from a credible source, or just on first wind. Regardless of what Michkov, his agent, or Briere say, the situation seems far from resolved.

So, where do the Flyers need to go from here?

Where Do the Flyers Need to Go From Here to Keep Michkov Happy in Philly

Michkov has always been an intense competitor. I’m sure if you asked him to play 60 minutes in a game, he would. He wants to be on the ice, and he wants the opportunity.

His ice time has certainly raised alarms among the fanbase. He’s said before that he wants more opportunities. Ice time = opportunities.

Well, in the first game following Weekes’ report, Michkov led all Flyers’ forwards in ice time with 20:44. That’s nearly 5 minutes more than his average this season. Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who was in Columbus for Friday’s practice, reported that head coach Rick Tocchet said it was because he “Thought he was going.“

It could be as simple as just giving him more ice time.

But what if that “internal turmoil” stems from the “unimpressive start”?

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reported that the organization’s frustrations over the bad start has not particularly been pointed towards the young guns like Michkov or Porter Martone. Instead, it’s with the veterans who should know how to get going from the start: the Travis Konecnys, Owen Tippetts, Cam Yorks, and more.

To that same point, if the internal turmoil is with the teammates, Elliotte Friedman said the Flyers may have to “clear out some bodies”.

Could that be some of those veterans? Maybe it’s as simple as moving out a top-six forward to open up more opportunity for Michkov to play. Or maybe it becomes trading the players who could be rifting with Michkov. Either way, the further this situation goes without a solid resolution, especially if the team’s struggles continue, trade season could become very interesting.

But what about the coach?

The message seems clear that this is not a “Rick Tocchet vs. Matvei Michkov” situation.

Drama aside, the Flyers still believe that Tocchet can get them out of the rut with some adjustments, like what he did last season to sneak into the playoffs.

All of that said, this does not seem like a coaching change is the first solution, or the second one in mind. Briere denies that there is any issue between Tocchet and Michkov, or at least to his knowledge. So take that off the list of solutions right now.

The Flyers have plenty of options to put this thing to rest for good. Now, we wait and see how the rest of this saga in Philadelphia unfolds.

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