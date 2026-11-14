Phillipsburg has some solid food and hospitality jobs right now, from grocery store roles to full‑service restaurant management. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wakefern Food Corporation (ShopRite)

Wakefern Food Corporation (ShopRite) Location: Phillipsburg, NJ

Salary: $19.00 – $20.00/hr

Type: Not listed (hourly, union role)

Hands‑on bakery job where you’ll bake, ice, and decorate cakes and pastries and help keep the bakery looking great. Good fit if you’re creative, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want union benefits that grow over time.

Employer: Wakefern Food Corporation (ShopRite)

Wakefern Food Corporation (ShopRite) Location: Phillipsburg, NJ

Salary: $17.00 – $18.00/hr

Type: Not listed (hourly, union role)

You’ll prep and pack fresh and frozen seafood, help customers at the counter, and keep the department clean and safe. Great if you like learning about different types of seafood and don’t mind cold temps and some heavy lifting.

Employer: Wakefern Food Corporation (ShopRite)

Wakefern Food Corporation (ShopRite) Location: Phillipsburg, NJ

Salary: $17.00 – $18.00/hr

Type: Not listed (hourly, union role)

Work in the deli and prepared foods area, slicing meats and cheeses, stocking salads and hot foods, and helping customers. Good for someone who likes a busy pace, can use deli equipment, and wants steady hours with union benefits.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Location: Phillipsburg, NJ

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + quarterly bonus)

Not listed (competitive pay + quarterly bonus) Type: Full-time, management

Lead the team at a busy neighborhood restaurant, running daily operations, coaching staff, and driving sales and guest satisfaction. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and clear paths to grow your management career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in town tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.