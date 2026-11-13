Healthcare hiring is steady in Phillipsburg, NJ right now, with solid options for nurses, clinic leaders, and even vets. If you want to grow your career without leaving the area, these are worth a look.

Employer: Community Veterinary Partners (Warren Animal Hospital)

Community Veterinary Partners (Warren Animal Hospital) Location: Phillipsburg, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + production (no negative accrual)

40+ year, community-loved small animal practice with a tight-knit team and strong support staff. Offers sign-on bonus, relocation help, generous PTO, paid parental leave, CE funds and time off, 401(k) match, equity options, and pet care discounts in a clinic that values mentorship and clinical autonomy.

Employer: Complete Care – New Jersey & PA

Location: Phillipsburg, NJ

Type: Full-time (EOW or every weekend, all shifts)

(EOW or every weekend, all shifts) Salary: Up to $50/hour

Weekend RN supervisor role in a long-term care/rehab setting, leading CNAs, LPNs, and RNs and overseeing daily clinical operations. Good fit if you have an active NJ RN license, LTC/SNF experience, and want leadership pay and growth opportunities while keeping weekdays more flexible.

Employer: American Family Care

Location: Phillipsburg, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $75,000/year

Lead day-to-day operations at a busy urgent care, managing all non-physician staff and clinic performance. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, PTO, profit sharing, flexible schedule, and clear advancement paths if you have medical office leadership experience and strong people skills.

Employer: Complete Care at Brakeley Park

Location: Phillipsburg, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $105,000/year

Senior RN leadership role blending ADON duties with nurse education, overseeing daily nursing operations and building training programs for CNAs, LPNs, and RNs. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more, ideal if you have an NJ RN license, LTC/rehab background, and love teaching and mentoring.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will consider tweaks for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.