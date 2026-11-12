👔 Phillipsburg, NJ Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Phillipsburg has a few solid leadership roles open right now, from healthcare to construction and even international lottery operations.

Here are the standout Executive & Management jobs hiring now:

Employer: American Family Care (AFC)

American Family Care (AFC) Location: Phillipsburg, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Perks: 401(k) with match, profit sharing, health & dental, PTO, flexible schedule, advancement opportunities

Run the day-to-day operations of a busy urgent care clinic and manage all non-physician staff. Good fit if you have medical office leadership experience and want a stable role with strong benefits in a growing healthcare brand.

Employer: Brightstar Lottery

Location: Listed as Phillipsburg, NJ but role is onsite in St. Maarten

Listed as but role is Type: Not stated (likely full-time)

Not stated (likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Coordinate daily operations, retail activities, inventory, and promotions for a lottery business in St. Maarten. This is a hands-on role for someone with 2+ years of supervisory or operations experience who wants to manage projects, retailers, and reporting in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Vantage Consulting

Location: Phillipsburg, NJ , plus travel to 3 nearby project sites

, plus travel to 3 nearby project sites Type: W2 contract (12 months, through Jan 2028)

Pay: $80/hour

Perks: Medical, dental, vision after 30 days

Lead about $4M in building repair and improvement projects across four sites. Ideal if you’re an experienced construction PM used to industrial or commercial environments and want high-impact work with strong hourly pay and direct client interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.