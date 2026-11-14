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🛒 Phillips, WI Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
Phillips has a nice mix of hands-on retail and customer service jobs right now, from grocery to auto parts to light merchandising. Good options here if you like staying busy and talking with people.
MEAT/CLERK (Part-Time)
- Employer: Pick n Save
- Location: Phillips, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the meat department doing stocking, clean-up, and customer service. Good fit if you like a fast pace, don’t mind working with sharp tools and cleaning solutions, and can work weekends and holidays.
Commercial Parts Pro (Full-Time)
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Phillips, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for sales commission)
Professional-level role helping commercial customers with auto parts and managing part of the store’s commercial business. Great if you have strong automotive parts knowledge, like sales, and are comfortable giving day-to-day support to team members.
Part Time Merchandiser – Phillips, WI
- Employer: American Greetings
- Location: Phillips, WI + nearby towns (Park Falls, Prentice, Butternut)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starts at $12.60/hr, increases to $13.30 after 6 months and $14.00 after 1 year
- Hours: About 3 hrs/week, up to 6 hrs/week around holidays
Light, flexible merchandising work setting up greeting cards and party items across several local stores. Includes paid training, 401(k) with company match, and is great if you want very part-time hours and can drive between locations.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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