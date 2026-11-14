Phillips has a nice mix of hands-on retail and customer service jobs right now, from grocery to auto parts to light merchandising. Good options here if you like staying busy and talking with people.

Employer: Pick n Save

Pick n Save Location: Phillips, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the meat department doing stocking, clean-up, and customer service. Good fit if you like a fast pace, don’t mind working with sharp tools and cleaning solutions, and can work weekends and holidays.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Phillips, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for sales commission)

Professional-level role helping commercial customers with auto parts and managing part of the store’s commercial business. Great if you have strong automotive parts knowledge, like sales, and are comfortable giving day-to-day support to team members.

Employer: American Greetings

Location: Phillips, WI + nearby towns (Park Falls, Prentice, Butternut)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starts at $12.60/hr , increases to $13.30 after 6 months and $14.00 after 1 year

, increases to and Hours: About 3 hrs/week, up to 6 hrs/week around holidays

Light, flexible merchandising work setting up greeting cards and party items across several local stores. Includes paid training, 401(k) with company match, and is great if you want very part-time hours and can drive between locations.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.