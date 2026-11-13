A holiday Cookie Decorating Workshop with Grandma TT (Tina Wederman) will be held on Friday, December 4 at 6:30 PM at The Rock Garden Tavern. All decorating supplies and take-home tools are included, but reservations are required and spots are limited; RSVP by email at fofs@pctcnet.net or call 715-339-7282.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wisconsin Concrete Park