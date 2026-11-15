Philipsburg’s hospitality scene is buzzing thanks to The Ranch at Rock Creek, a Forbes Five-Star luxury guest ranch just outside town. If you like great views, guest service, and resort life, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch at Rock Creek Location: Philipsburg, MT

Type: Full-time, Seasonal, Hourly

Pay: Not listed

Lead guests on hiking, biking, fly fishing, shooting sports, and winter adventures. Great fit if you love the outdoors, have CPR/First Aid, and want to be the “face of adventure” at a five-star property.

Employer: The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch at Rock Creek Location: Philipsburg, MT

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Pay: Not listed

Be the first and last smile guests see in a luxury dining room. You’ll manage reservations and seating, greet guests, and help keep service smooth and polished.

Employer: The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch at Rock Creek Location: Philipsburg, MT

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Pay: Not listed

Handle check-in, check-out, and guest requests from start to finish. Good for someone organized and friendly who likes being the go-to person for guest questions.

Employer: The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch at Rock Creek Location: Philipsburg, MT

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Pay: Not listed

Support servers by clearing tables, resetting, and keeping service areas stocked and clean. A solid entry into fine dining with lots of guest contact and teamwork.

Employer: The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch at Rock Creek Location: Philipsburg, MT

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Pay: Not listed

Join a farm-to-table kitchen using local ingredients at a high level. Ideal if you have at least 2 years’ line cook experience and want to cook in a Forbes Five-Star setting.

Employer: The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch at Rock Creek Location: Philipsburg, MT

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Pay: Not listed

Focus on breakfast and lunch service with consistent, high-quality plates. Great if you like earlier shifts and a fast-paced, quality-focused kitchen.

Employer: The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch at Rock Creek Location: Philipsburg, MT

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Pay: Not listed

Keep the bar running smoothly by restocking, prepping garnishes, and backing up bartenders. Good stepping stone if you want to learn craft cocktails in a luxury bar.

Employer: The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch at Rock Creek Location: Philipsburg, MT

Type: Full-time, Salary

Compensation: Competitive salary + full benefits + complimentary on-site housing

Lead all culinary operations, menus, and a team of 30+ at peak season. Best for an experienced luxury resort chef ready to own a high-profile, farm-to-table program.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.