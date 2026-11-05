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The Curious Case of Nick Sirianni
By Dane Dillard,4 days ago
Philly sports are funny. Things hardly, and now expectedly, ever go to plan. Our first Super Bowl was won by a journeyman backup. Two of the Sixers’ 1st overall draft picks forgot how to shoot, which is kind of important in basketball. The Phillies fired their manager, surprisingly snuck into the World Series and have since only gotten further and further away from the Commissioner’s Trophy. Then, there’s the most winningest coach in Eagles’ history, who’s gone to two Super Bowl appearances in which he won one, and his seat couldn’t be hotter following the most recent loss to the Washington Commanders.