Philly’s industrial scene is busy, and a lot of plants and warehouses are adding staff. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Philadelphia, PA (Westampton facility support)

(Westampton facility support) Type: Full-time, Day Shift (7 AM – 7 PM)

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour

What you’ll do: Pick, pack, label, and ship customer orders while checking product quality and working closely with manufacturing teams. You’ll help track inventory, keep the floor organized, and follow safety rules. Forklift/pallet jack skills and basic computer skills are important.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st Shift

Pay: Competitive (not listed; hourly production role)

Competitive (not listed; hourly production role) What you’ll do: Rotate through at least three physical production jobs in the plant, standing most of the shift and helping keep work flowing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and training for advancement.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Early Morning shift)

Pay: $18.25 – $19.75/hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly What you’ll do: Load, unload, and sort packages in a fast-paced warehouse, usually 3–6 hours per shift. Includes tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, medical/dental/vision after a short wait, and employee discounts.

Employer: Environmental And Safety Solutions, Inc.

Location: Philadelphia, PA area (travel to suppliers in Eastern PA/NJ/NY)

(travel to suppliers in Eastern PA/NJ/NY) Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: Not listed

Not listed What you’ll do: Visit precast concrete suppliers to inspect forms, pours, post-pour checks, and shipping prep. You’ll review documents, reject nonconforming material, and write clear reports. Needs precast concrete experience and comfort working in active industrial yards and shops.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.