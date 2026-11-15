Philly’s biotech and research scene is buzzing right now, especially around gene therapy, protein therapeutics, and clinical trials. If you’re a lab‑loving scientist or research pro, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Larimar Therapeutics Inc.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead analytical and stability work for protein therapeutics at a rare-disease biotech. You’ll own method review, stability programs, data trending, and GMP documentation while partnering closely with CDMOs and internal teams.

Employer: Genentech

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,900 + bonus eligible; relocation benefits available

Serve as the nonclinical safety lead for cutting-edge genetic medicines, especially ocular and CNS gene therapies. You’ll design and interpret GLP/non‑GLP toxicology programs, drive regulatory filings (IND/CTA/BLA), and present to global health authorities.

Employer: Roche

Location: Philadelphia, PA (Roche Innovation Center Philadelphia)

(Roche Innovation Center Philadelphia) Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,100 – $200,700 + bonus eligible

Lab-based discovery role studying how neuroimmune pathways drive neurodegenerative and ocular disease. You’ll build in vitro/in vivo models, run advanced immunology assays, and help move programs from target validation toward IND.

Employer: LS Solutions (onsite with a biopharma partner)

LS Solutions (onsite with a biopharma partner) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role guiding analytical development for a late-stage protein therapeutic. You’ll set strategy for method development, validation, transfer, and lifecycle management across external manufacturing partners.

Employer: University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,418 – $58,059

Coordinate multiple dermatology clinical trials from screening and consent through closeout. Great fit if you like patient-facing work plus data, IRB submissions, and GCP‑driven trial operations, with strong Penn benefits and tuition perks.

Employer: Minaris Advanced Therapies

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (role is bonus-eligible with full benefits)

Hands-on downstream process development for viral vectors in a cell and gene therapy CDMO. You’ll run chromatography/TFF and related operations, support tech transfer to GMP manufacturing, and help optimize scalable, high-quality processes.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Philly’s science roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.