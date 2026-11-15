Philly’s A/E scene is busy right now – lots of firms hiring for transportation, industrial, and building systems work. If you’re in engineering or architecture, this is a good moment to make a move or level up.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple commercial/industrial electrical projects at once, from estimating through closeout, with a focus on profitability and client satisfaction. Role includes managing contracts, schedules, budgets, RFIs, and mentoring foremen; 5+ years of strong commercial/industrial electrical experience and deep NEC knowledge required.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Listed as Volunteer (posting describes a full-time early-career role)

Listed as (posting describes a early-career role) Salary: $63,000 – $88,000

Great fit for new grads: join WSP’s Property & Buildings team working on HVAC, plumbing, and building systems design. You’ll support calculations, site reviews, and design documents while getting training, mentorship, and full benefits.

Employer: Pennoni

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Water/wastewater and municipal focus: work on wet utilities, stormwater/MS4, road rehab, and capital projects for PA municipalities. Ideal if you have 6+ years in civil/environmental work and want to be Engineer of Record, handle design/permitting, and attend public meetings.

Employer: Pennoni

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead highway and roadway design including geometrics, grading, drainage, and traffic control for multi-modal transportation projects. Best for a PE with 5–10 years’ transportation experience and strong AutoCAD/Civil 3D or MicroStation/OpenRoads skills.

Employer: Pennoni

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level roadway role where you’ll lead 3D highway/roadway design pieces for PennDOT and local agencies. Great if you have 4+ years’ experience, EIT, and MicroStation/AutoCAD skills and want to grow toward PE and bigger design responsibility.

Employer: HDR

Location: Philadelphia, PA (one of several possible office locations)

(one of several possible office locations) Type: Full-time

Salary (range for role): $107,464 – $202,000 (varies by location/experience)

Senior role estimating complex building and industrial projects, including data centers and high-tech facilities. You’ll lead capital and services estimates, quantity takeoffs, risk and contingency analysis, and proposal support; 10+ years’ estimating or related experience required.

Employer: NORR

Location: Philadelphia, PA (flexible/remote options)

(flexible/remote options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000

BIM-heavy technical role supporting industrial projects like logistics hubs and fulfillment centers. You’ll coordinate between design teams, manage Revit/BIM standards, run clash detection, and keep models clean and consistent; ideal for someone with strong BIM skills and an architecture/engineering background.

Employer: HDR

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, Temporary (Internship)

Pay: $20 – $24/hour (range including Pennington, NJ)

Good entry point for students in an engineering program who want real project experience in building systems. You’ll support standard design tasks under a PE or project manager and plug into HDR’s mentoring and young professional network.

Employer: W3Global (recruiting for an engineering consultancy)

(recruiting for an engineering consultancy) Location: Philadelphia, PA / South Jersey hybrid

Type: Full-time, Direct hire

Salary: $150,000 – $170,000 + benefits

Lead civil/structural design for industrial facilities—steel and concrete structures, foundations, and full IFC packages—using tools like RISA and Autodesk Plant 3D. Best for an 8+ year industrial structural engineer (PE preferred) who wants project ownership and client visibility.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a commercial GC)

(recruiting for a commercial GC) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000 + bonus & benefits

Construction-side role coordinating schedules, drawings, RFIs, and documentation for commercial projects. A good fit if you have experience supporting project delivery in the field/office and want a clear growth path with an established contractor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most. A small update can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.