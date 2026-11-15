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Philadelphia
🏗️ Philadelphia Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Philly’s A/E scene is busy right now – lots of firms hiring for transportation, industrial, and building systems work. If you’re in engineering or architecture, this is a good moment to make a move or level up.
Electrical Project Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead multiple commercial/industrial electrical projects at once, from estimating through closeout, with a focus on profitability and client satisfaction. Role includes managing contracts, schedules, budgets, RFIs, and mentoring foremen; 5+ years of strong commercial/industrial electrical experience and deep NEC knowledge required.
Early Career Mechanical Engineer – Summer 2027
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Listed as Volunteer (posting describes a full-time early-career role)
- Salary: $63,000 – $88,000
Great fit for new grads: join WSP’s Property & Buildings team working on HVAC, plumbing, and building systems design. You’ll support calculations, site reviews, and design documents while getting training, mentorship, and full benefits.
Project Municipal Engineer
- Employer: Pennoni
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Water/wastewater and municipal focus: work on wet utilities, stormwater/MS4, road rehab, and capital projects for PA municipalities. Ideal if you have 6+ years in civil/environmental work and want to be Engineer of Record, handle design/permitting, and attend public meetings.
Project Highway Engineer – Philadelphia, PA
- Employer: Pennoni
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead highway and roadway design including geometrics, grading, drainage, and traffic control for multi-modal transportation projects. Best for a PE with 5–10 years’ transportation experience and strong AutoCAD/Civil 3D or MicroStation/OpenRoads skills.
Associate Roadway Engineer
- Employer: Pennoni
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mid-level roadway role where you’ll lead 3D highway/roadway design pieces for PennDOT and local agencies. Great if you have 4+ years’ experience, EIT, and MicroStation/AutoCAD skills and want to grow toward PE and bigger design responsibility.
Senior Electrical Estimator
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (one of several possible office locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (range for role): $107,464 – $202,000 (varies by location/experience)
Senior role estimating complex building and industrial projects, including data centers and high-tech facilities. You’ll lead capital and services estimates, quantity takeoffs, risk and contingency analysis, and proposal support; 10+ years’ estimating or related experience required.
Technical Architect, Industrial
- Employer: NORR
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (flexible/remote options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $110,000
BIM-heavy technical role supporting industrial projects like logistics hubs and fulfillment centers. You’ll coordinate between design teams, manage Revit/BIM standards, run clash detection, and keep models clean and consistent; ideal for someone with strong BIM skills and an architecture/engineering background.
Electrical Engineering Intern
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time, Temporary (Internship)
- Pay: $20 – $24/hour (range including Pennington, NJ)
Good entry point for students in an engineering program who want real project experience in building systems. You’ll support standard design tasks under a PE or project manager and plug into HDR’s mentoring and young professional network.
Senior Structural Engineer – Industrial
- Employer: W3Global (recruiting for an engineering consultancy)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA / South Jersey hybrid
- Type: Full-time, Direct hire
- Salary: $150,000 – $170,000 + benefits
Lead civil/structural design for industrial facilities—steel and concrete structures, foundations, and full IFC packages—using tools like RISA and Autodesk Plant 3D. Best for an 8+ year industrial structural engineer (PE preferred) who wants project ownership and client visibility.
Project Engineer
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a commercial GC)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $105,000 + bonus & benefits
Construction-side role coordinating schedules, drawings, RFIs, and documentation for commercial projects. A good fit if you have experience supporting project delivery in the field/office and want a clear growth path with an established contractor.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most. A small update can make a big difference.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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