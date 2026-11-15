Philly’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of remote-friendly consulting roles plus a few hands-on local gigs. If you’re in data, security, or enterprise platforms, this week is stacked.

Employer: Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with casino leaders to analyze staffing, budgets, revenue, and marketing performance. Great fit if you love Excel, data mining, and reporting and want a part-time role with casino perks.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Design and customize Guidewire apps with AI features for insurance clients. Ideal for engineers with 3+ years’ experience who like client-facing work and modernizing policy, billing, and claims systems.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $179,400 – $204,700 (Philadelphia range)

Lead cloud-native projects using Java/Go/Python/Node, AWS, microservices, and Kubernetes. Good for senior engineers who want to set standards, mentor others, and work on large-scale financial systems.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Consult on SAP security, GRC, and access controls for clients. Best for folks with 3+ years in SAP security/compliance who like risk, controls, and audit-focused work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Hands-on identity and access management role working with CyberArk, Active Directory, Azure AD. Great if you have 3+ years in IAM and want to deepen your cybersecurity consulting experience.

Employer: Epicor

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,000 – $151,000 (national range)

Partner with dev teams to build DevSecOps and app security into the SDLC. Perfect for someone with 5+ years in infosec and strong application security chops.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Lead projects implementing CTRM/ETRM platforms like Allegro, RightAngle, Endur, and SAP. Good for managers with 5+ years in commodities risk or trading systems.

Employer: WP Engine

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000

Own NetSuite ERP configuration and support, plus tools like Coupa, Avalara, Nexonia. Nice match for 2–3+ years NetSuite admins who enjoy finance workflows and integrations.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Lead Customer MDM and data governance for pharma clients using tools like Reltio/Informatica, Veeva, IQVIA. A fit for senior folks with 6+ years in life sciences data and consulting.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Hands-on role building AI/ML and analytics on top of life sciences commercial data (Veeva, IQVIA, claims). Great for 4+ year data pros with Python/SQL and pharma experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Lead SAP Data & Analytics workstreams using Datasphere, SAC, BW/4HANA, S/4HANA analytics. Ideal for consultants with 5+ years SAP and at least two full lifecycle implementations.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $193,300 – $292,000

Own large Salesforce programs for biopharma/medtech across commercial and patient services. Best for leaders with 10+ years in life sciences CRM and multiple Salesforce implementations.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Blend Salesforce Data Cloud (Data 360), marketing tech, and AI to build real-time personalization and agentic workflows. Great for 5+ year martech/CDP pros who like staying hands-on.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Lead SAP S/4HANA security and SAP GRC (Access Control & Process Control) implementations. Strong match for 8+ year SAP security leaders with multiple full-cycle GRC projects.

Employer: FMC Corporation

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the Dynamics 365 CRM functional admin for the Americas—own tickets, config, user roles, and reporting. Good for 5+ year CRM admins who like being the go-to person for sales and marketing teams.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Philadelphia, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Long-term contract

Salary: Not listed (W2 contract)

Support a Supply Chain Planning CoE with forecasting, MEIO optimization, and advanced analytics using Python, SQL, Databricks, and Gurobi/Pyomo. Great for senior data scientists with strong OR skills.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Build AI-enabled workflows in ALM/PLM/CI/CD for requirements, testing, and change management. Best for engineers with 3+ years in software/systems/DevOps and some LLM/RAG or ALM experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Lead a team redesigning software and systems engineering lifecycles with AI across ALM/PLM/CI-CD. Great for 8+ year engineering leaders who’ve shipped real systems and led DevOps/ALM transformations.

Employer: Dale WorkForce Solutions (recruiting for a healthcare org)

(recruiting for a healthcare org) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stand up an enterprise data governance program in healthcare using Azure, Snowflake, Power BI, and tools like Purview/Collibra/Alation. Ideal for 5+ year data governance leaders with healthcare experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Philadelphia, PA (plus other major cities)

(plus other major cities) Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $142,600 – $261,500

Lead testing strategy and QA for big financial services programs, including automation and UAT. Good for 5–10+ year test engineering pros who want to manage large, complex testing efforts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for similar roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.