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Philadelphia
📋 Several Philly Admin Jobs, Many With Flex Schedules
4 days ago
Philly has a nice mix of admin roles right now, from law offices to labs to campus jobs. Good options here if you’re organized, people-friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly.
Legal Administrative Assistant / Legal Secretary
- Employer: Bowman and Brooke LLP
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (Center City law office)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid after training (3 days onsite / 2 remote)
- Salary: Competitive, with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement plan, bonuses
- Why it’s worth a look: Support trial lawyers at a national product-liability firm. Heavy legal document work, court filings, calendars, and travel for attorneys. Needs 4–8 years of civil litigation experience and knowledge of the PA court system.
Administrative Assistant 2
- Employer: Exponent (engineering & scientific consulting firm)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $55,000 – $80,000/year
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-desk and project support in a busy consulting office and lab. Mix of reception, scheduling, travel, editing reports, project setup, and using AI tools to streamline admin work. Looking for 3+ years admin experience and strong Microsoft 365 skills.
Ott Center Assistant (Temp)
- Employer: University of Pennsylvania – Recreation & Intercollegiate Athletics
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time, temporary
- Pay: $7.25 – $15.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Help run events and open training at Penn’s indoor track facility. Duties include opening/closing, crowd management, ticketing, membership check-in, and basic admin tasks. Good fit if you like sports settings and campus life.
PA Case Coordinator
- Employer: Not listed (works with a licensed funeral director)
- Location: Hybrid remote in Philadelphia, PA 19104
- Type: Part-time (about 5–10 hours/week, 15–20 hours/month)
- Pay: $24.79 – $29.85/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Very flexible, low-hour role helping families with direct cremation paperwork, calls, and records in PA’s EDRS/eVitals system. Great if you’re calm, detail-focused, and comfortable supporting bereaved families from home.
Clerk V, Neurology – Temple Faculty Practice
- Employer: Temple Health
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Likely full-time clerical (not explicitly stated)
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Support the Neurology department with daily clerical work, workflow, and priorities for faculty, residents, and staff. High school diploma required; 3+ years medical office experience preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles on the same employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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