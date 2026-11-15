Philly has a nice mix of admin roles right now, from law offices to labs to campus jobs. Good options here if you’re organized, people-friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Bowman and Brooke LLP

Bowman and Brooke LLP Location: Philadelphia, PA (Center City law office)

(Center City law office) Type: Full-time , hybrid after training (3 days onsite / 2 remote)

, hybrid after training (3 days onsite / 2 remote) Salary: Competitive, with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement plan, bonuses

Competitive, with Why it’s worth a look: Support trial lawyers at a national product-liability firm. Heavy legal document work, court filings, calendars, and travel for attorneys. Needs 4–8 years of civil litigation experience and knowledge of the PA court system.

Employer: Exponent (engineering & scientific consulting firm)

(engineering & scientific consulting firm) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $55,000 – $80,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Front-desk and project support in a busy consulting office and lab. Mix of reception, scheduling, travel, editing reports, project setup, and using AI tools to streamline admin work. Looking for 3+ years admin experience and strong Microsoft 365 skills.

Employer: University of Pennsylvania – Recreation & Intercollegiate Athletics

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $7.25 – $15.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Help run events and open training at Penn’s indoor track facility. Duties include opening/closing, crowd management, ticketing, membership check-in, and basic admin tasks. Good fit if you like sports settings and campus life.

Employer: Not listed (works with a licensed funeral director)

Not listed (works with a licensed funeral director) Location: Hybrid remote in Philadelphia, PA 19104

Type: Part-time (about 5–10 hours/week , 15–20 hours/month)

(about , 15–20 hours/month) Pay: $24.79 – $29.85/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Very flexible, low-hour role helping families with direct cremation paperwork, calls, and records in PA’s EDRS/eVitals system. Great if you’re calm, detail-focused, and comfortable supporting bereaved families from home.

Employer: Temple Health

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Likely full-time clerical (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Support the Neurology department with daily clerical work, workflow, and priorities for faculty, residents, and staff. High school diploma required; 3+ years medical office experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles on the same employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.