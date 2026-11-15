Philadelphia is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from big consulting firms to local institutions and builders. If you’re ready to step up, there’s a wide mix here across tech, finance, education, life sciences, and construction.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Philadelphia, PA (open to all US locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $250,000 + bonus

Lead large, complex private equity M&A integrations and carve-outs, from pre-deal through Day 100 and beyond. Heavy client exposure, global projects, and strong growth potential if you like fast-paced deal work and travel.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Manage Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors. Good fit if you’re a seasoned Scrum Master with enterprise tech and ServiceNow experience.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Oversee multiple commercial/industrial electrical projects end-to-end, from contracts and schedules to budgets and closeout. Ideal for someone with 5+ years electrical PM experience and strong NEC and troubleshooting skills.

Employer: firstPRO, Inc

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Run the IT Project Management Office, owning portfolio governance, budgets, and delivery standards across tech and data initiatives. Great for senior PMO leaders used to enterprise-scale roadmaps and change management.

Employer: PCI Pharma Services

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Entry-level project role supporting pharma packaging and supply projects—scheduling, materials, documentation, and on-time delivery. Good step for those with an associate’s degree and 1–3 years experience who want to grow in life sciences.

Employer: EY-Parthenon

Location: Philadelphia, PA (multiple US locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000 – $235,000 + benefits

Lead restructuring and turnaround projects for distressed or underperforming businesses, working closely with C-suites and investors. Strong fit if you have deep financial modeling and restructuring experience and like high-pressure, client-facing work.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Support cost, schedule, and reporting on large life sciences construction projects like labs and pharma plants. Ideal for construction pros with strong scheduling and cost tools experience (P6 a plus).

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus

Lead transformation workstreams for bank lending operations—origination, servicing, underwriting, collections, and more. Best for leaders with 7+ years in banking ops or consulting and hands-on commercial lending change work.

Employer: Konovo

Location: Philadelphia, PA (remote US-based)

Type: Full-time

Own global qualitative healthcare research projects from proposal to invoice, acting as main client contact. Great for client-facing PMs with 5+ years qualitative healthcare research experience and comfort with AI-enabled tools.

Employer: Michael Page (for multifamily developer)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 base

Run day-to-day field operations on ground-up multifamily projects, managing trades, safety, schedule, and quality. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a multifamily superintendent and want steady pipeline and growth.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus

Lead risk and quality workstreams on tech consulting projects, making sure business application implementations meet standards and client needs. Good for managers with 5+ years experience in tech consulting and controls.

Employer: KMC Partners

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Oversee interior-focused projects ($500K–$20M) across education, healthcare, office, retail, and hospitality. Best for superintendents with 4–8 years experience, Procore skills, and OSHA30.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Supervise event set-up crews at a major convention center, handling room turns, equipment, staffing, and budgets. Good fit if you have 3+ years in large venue or hotel operations and can work nights/weekends.

Employer: BCP Engineers & Consultants

Location: East Coast / Philadelphia area (hybrid potential)

Type: Contract (12 months, likely extension)

Lead nuclear instrumentation & controls upgrades using Ovation systems, from design through outage installation and testing. Strong match for US citizens with 5–8+ years nuclear I&C PM experience; per diem and mob/demob provided.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,025 – $114,400

Manage ADA and construction assessments at Amtrak stations nationwide, including field work, reports, and coordination. Great for PMs with a related bachelor’s degree, 3+ years experience, and tools like AutoCAD and Bluebeam.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Help run daily operations at parking locations—staff scheduling, cash handling, reports, and customer service. Good entry leadership role if you have a HS diploma, some parking or service experience, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: University of Pennsylvania (Penn GSE)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,136 – $130,000

Build global programs and partnerships at the intersection of education, AI, and entrepreneurship, and run the Milken–Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition. Ideal for leaders with a master’s degree and 5–7 years in global edtech, innovation, or venture ecosystems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.