Philly’s building scene is busy, from home repairs to big commercial interiors. Here are several solid construction and estimating roles hiring now in Philadelphia, PA.

Employer: PJ Fitzpatrick

PJ Fitzpatrick Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $25–$28/hour + monthly incentive

Entry-level, hands-on role doing exterior home repairs (roofing, siding, gutters, doors, windows) for a well-known remodeling company. Comes with paid training, overtime, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and a company vehicle you take home.

Employer: DBI Consultants

DBI Consultants Location: Philadelphia, PA (10-week Summer 2027 program)

(10-week Summer 2027 program) Type: FULL-TIME internship

FULL-TIME internship Pay: $20.00–$27.50/hour

Paid internship for students in civil engineering, construction management, or similar. You’ll visit damaged sites, help with cost estimates, learn tools like Xactimate and Bluebeam, and may be considered for a full-time role after graduation.

Employer: Jobot (for a top general contractor)

Jobot (for a top general contractor) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $115,000–$165,000/year

Senior role with a long-established GC handling a mix of ground-up and interior projects. Offers generous base pay, bonus potential, full benefits, PTO, and 401(k); ideal if you have 10+ years GC estimating and want to lead across all divisions.

Employer: Michael Page (for a commercial contractor)

Michael Page (for a commercial contractor) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $80,000–$120,000/year base

Lead commercial interior projects like office fit-outs, tenant improvements, and renovations. Good fit if you have 5+ years superintendent experience, want clear growth, and like running day-to-day field operations with strong support and benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have multiple similar openings or room to grow into other roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.