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Philadelphia
🏥 Multiple Philly Healthcare Jobs, Some Paying $70K–$90K+
5 days ago
Philly’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from bedside care to remote revenue cycle and animal health. Here are several solid openings to check out this week.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,677/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel role)
- Salary: $2,677 per week (40 hrs, evenings)
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks
Work evening 8‑hour shifts as a travel MRI Tech with strong benefits from day one, housing support, and lots of traveler perks.
Assessment Coordinator (MA/MSW)
- Employer: UHS – Fairmount Behavioral Health System
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (Roxborough)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time (PRN role described)
Interview and assess potential psych and substance‑use patients on a wooded 27‑acre campus, using your MA/MSW and crisis skills in a behavioral health setting.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Cliveden Nursing & Rehabilitation Center / Focus Health Network
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time
Hands‑on CNA role in long‑term and short‑term care; they promise next‑business‑day interviews and written offer letters if hired.
Eligibility & Benefits Specialist – Full Time Remote
- Employer: ScionHealth / Kindred
- Location: Remote from Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time
Fully remote role verifying insurance and benefits before admission—great if you know medical terminology and like detailed, computer‑based work.
Credentialing Specialist
- Employer: Ivy Health
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (statewide role)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time
Keep provider licenses, CAQH, and payer enrollments up to date for outpatient rehab providers, with full benefits and generous PTO starting in your first month.
Veterinary Assistant – Philadelphia Animal Hospital
- Employer: VetEvolve – Philadelphia Animal Hospital
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: $15–$18 per hour
- Type: Full‑time (flexible, 2–3 weekend shifts/month)
Support vets in exams, treatments, and surgery at a busy small‑animal practice with a pet hotel and pool, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) for full‑timers.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,941/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Around $1,941 per week (40 hrs, days)
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks
Day‑shift PT travel contract with day‑one benefits, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and strong support for both new grads and experienced therapists.
Instructor – Ultrasound Fellow (Hospital Medicine)
- Employer: University of Pennsylvania – Perelman School of Medicine
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time, 1‑year appointment (renewable up to 3 years)
Non‑ACGME fellowship combining hospitalist attending work with structured ultrasound training; open to MDs in Internal or Family Medicine, with applications accepted until Oct 27, 2027.
Associate Veterinarian – World of Animals at Mayfair
- Employer: Suveto – World of Animals at Mayfair
- Location: Northeast Philadelphia, PA (Mayfair)
- Salary: Generous salary + production (no negative accrual)
- Type: Full‑time
Small‑animal GP role with surgery and dentistry, flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, equity (VSOP®), and no non‑compete.
Epic Denials Management Operator – $70K–$90K
- Employer: Deloitte – AI & Engineering
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (primarily remote)
- Salary: $70,000–$90,000/year + potential bonus
- Type: Full‑time
Work mostly remote handling hospital denials in Epic Resolute, doing root‑cause analysis, appeals, and A/R follow‑up for provider clients.
Advanced Clinical Tech – Emergency Department (Nights)
- Employer: Jefferson Health – Einstein Philadelphia
- Location: 5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time, night shift
Top‑tier tech role in the ED providing advanced patient care, supporting unit operations, and helping onboard newer techs, with full Jefferson benefits.
Registered Nurse – Intermediate Neuro & Spine ICU
- Employer: Jefferson Health – Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Location: 111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time, rotating shifts
Neuro/spine ICU RN role focused on evidence‑based, family‑centered care, with strong growth opportunities and a robust Jefferson benefits package.
Registered Nurse – Neuroscience Surgery Center
- Employer: Jefferson Health – Neuroscience Surgery Center
- Location: 900 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time, 7:00 am–3:00 pm
Day‑shift OR‑focused RN role in neuro and spine surgery, ideal if you have OR or neuro/spine experience and want predictable daytime hours.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,382–$2,661/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: $2,382–$2,661 per week (40 hrs, days)
- Type: Full‑time, Travel, 13 weeks
Day‑shift MRI Tech contract in a hospital setting with day‑one benefits, CE access, and strong recruiter support.
Travel COTA – Rehab (Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant)
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time, travel
Nationwide travel agency contract for a COTA; Coast is highly rated and can walk you through pay details and facility info once you apply.
Dentist – School‑Based Pediatric Focus (Part‑Time)
- Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)
- Location: Philadelphia School District
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part‑time
Provide preventive and restorative care to pre‑K–12 students in a mobile clinic model, with clinical autonomy and a dedicated assistant handling logistics.
Pharmacy Tech – Travel, $1,085/week
- Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources
- Location: Philadelphia, PA 19104
- Salary: $1,085.71 gross per week
- Type: Full‑time, travel (5x8s, 9:00 am–5:30 pm)
Travel pharmacy tech role with day‑one health benefits, weekly pay, and referral bonuses through a Joint Commission‑certified agency.
Mental Health Technician (No Degree Required)
- Employer: UHS – Fairmount Behavioral Health System
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (Roxborough)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time
Provide direct care and crisis support on inpatient psych and detox units; HS diploma or GED accepted, with strong benefits and PTO.
Expressive Arts Therapist – Full Time
- Employer: UHS – Friends Hospital
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full‑time
Use music, art, or recreation therapy on an inpatient psych campus, helping shape treatment groups and milieu with tuition help and loan‑forgiveness programs.
Patient Service Representative – PRN
- Employer: Solis Mammography
- Location: 1200 W Tabor Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: PRN / As‑needed (weekdays + some Saturdays)
Front‑desk role greeting patients, registering, and taking payments at a breast imaging center, perfect if you want flexible hours and like patient‑facing work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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