Philly’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from bedside care to remote revenue cycle and animal health. Here are several solid openings to check out this week.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel role)

(travel role) Salary: $2,677 per week (40 hrs, evenings)

(40 hrs, evenings) Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks

Work evening 8‑hour shifts as a travel MRI Tech with strong benefits from day one, housing support, and lots of traveler perks.

Employer: UHS – Fairmount Behavioral Health System

Location: Philadelphia, PA (Roxborough)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time (PRN role described)

Interview and assess potential psych and substance‑use patients on a wooded 27‑acre campus, using your MA/MSW and crisis skills in a behavioral health setting.

Employer: Cliveden Nursing & Rehabilitation Center / Focus Health Network

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time

Hands‑on CNA role in long‑term and short‑term care; they promise next‑business‑day interviews and written offer letters if hired.

Employer: ScionHealth / Kindred

Location: Remote from Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time

Fully remote role verifying insurance and benefits before admission—great if you know medical terminology and like detailed, computer‑based work.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Philadelphia, PA (statewide role)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time

Keep provider licenses, CAQH, and payer enrollments up to date for outpatient rehab providers, with full benefits and generous PTO starting in your first month.

Employer: VetEvolve – Philadelphia Animal Hospital

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $15–$18 per hour

Type: Full‑time (flexible, 2–3 weekend shifts/month)

Support vets in exams, treatments, and surgery at a busy small‑animal practice with a pet hotel and pool, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) for full‑timers.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Around $1,941 per week (40 hrs, days)

(40 hrs, days) Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks

Day‑shift PT travel contract with day‑one benefits, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and strong support for both new grads and experienced therapists.

Employer: University of Pennsylvania – Perelman School of Medicine

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time, 1‑year appointment (renewable up to 3 years)

Non‑ACGME fellowship combining hospitalist attending work with structured ultrasound training; open to MDs in Internal or Family Medicine, with applications accepted until Oct 27, 2027.

Employer: Suveto – World of Animals at Mayfair

Location: Northeast Philadelphia, PA (Mayfair)

Salary: Generous salary + production (no negative accrual)

Generous salary + production (no negative accrual) Type: Full‑time

Small‑animal GP role with surgery and dentistry, flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) match, equity (VSOP®), and no non‑compete.

Employer: Deloitte – AI & Engineering

Location: Philadelphia, PA (primarily remote)

Salary: $70,000–$90,000/year + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Type: Full‑time

Work mostly remote handling hospital denials in Epic Resolute, doing root‑cause analysis, appeals, and A/R follow‑up for provider clients.

Employer: Jefferson Health – Einstein Philadelphia

Location: 5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time, night shift

Top‑tier tech role in the ED providing advanced patient care, supporting unit operations, and helping onboard newer techs, with full Jefferson benefits.

Employer: Jefferson Health – Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

Location: 111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time, rotating shifts

Neuro/spine ICU RN role focused on evidence‑based, family‑centered care, with strong growth opportunities and a robust Jefferson benefits package.

Employer: Jefferson Health – Neuroscience Surgery Center

Location: 900 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time, 7:00 am–3:00 pm

Day‑shift OR‑focused RN role in neuro and spine surgery, ideal if you have OR or neuro/spine experience and want predictable daytime hours.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $2,382–$2,661 per week (40 hrs, days)

(40 hrs, days) Type: Full‑time, Travel, 13 weeks

Day‑shift MRI Tech contract in a hospital setting with day‑one benefits, CE access, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time, travel

Nationwide travel agency contract for a COTA; Coast is highly rated and can walk you through pay details and facility info once you apply.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)

Location: Philadelphia School District

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part‑time

Provide preventive and restorative care to pre‑K–12 students in a mobile clinic model, with clinical autonomy and a dedicated assistant handling logistics.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19104

Salary: $1,085.71 gross per week

Type: Full‑time, travel (5x8s, 9:00 am–5:30 pm)

Travel pharmacy tech role with day‑one health benefits, weekly pay, and referral bonuses through a Joint Commission‑certified agency.

Employer: UHS – Fairmount Behavioral Health System

Location: Philadelphia, PA (Roxborough)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time

Provide direct care and crisis support on inpatient psych and detox units; HS diploma or GED accepted, with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: UHS – Friends Hospital

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full‑time

Use music, art, or recreation therapy on an inpatient psych campus, helping shape treatment groups and milieu with tuition help and loan‑forgiveness programs.

Employer: Solis Mammography

Location: 1200 W Tabor Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: PRN / As‑needed (weekdays + some Saturdays)

Front‑desk role greeting patients, registering, and taking payments at a breast imaging center, perfect if you want flexible hours and like patient‑facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.