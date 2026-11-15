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📣 Philadelphia Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $80K+ Roles
Philly’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, from local nonprofits to global tech and pharma. Here are several strong openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Marketer / Community Development Liaison
Employer: Mindful Homecare
Location: Philadelphia, PA (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $53,200 – $63,400/year + bonuses
You’ll grow a homecare agency by building referral relationships, doing community outreach, and onboarding new clients and caregivers. Good fit if you have healthcare marketing experience and like being out in the community.
Alliance SE, Associate Director – ServiceNow (Industrial Products & ADM)
Employer: EY
Location: Philadelphia, PA (national travel, hybrid/remote per EY policy)
Type: Full-time, quota-carrying executive sales
Salary: $221,410 – $280,070 base + incentive plan
Lead net-new ServiceNow sales for industrial, aerospace, defense, and mobility clients. This is a senior “hunter” role for someone with 10+ years enterprise sales and deep ServiceNow experience.
Director, Corporate Communications
Employer: PCI Pharma Services
Location: Remote (U.S.-based, travel ~10%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Newly created “builder” role to stand up PCI’s global corporate comms function, from narrative and intranet to crisis and talent brand. Ideal if you have 15+ years in corporate comms and agency background.
Product Manager, Email Marketing
Employer: Goodwin (global law firm)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time (exempt)
Salary: $120,000 – $135,000/year
Own the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CIJ email platform, integrations, and roadmap while also building and deploying campaigns. Great for a hands-on marketing technologist with 6–8 years in email and strong Dynamics experience.
Marketing Operations Director
Employer: The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia
Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, 2+ days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000 – $100,000/year + performance incentives
Run the Chamber’s marketing engine: paid media budget, analytics, and event marketing strategy. Good for an 8+ year marketer who loves ROI, dashboards, and tying campaigns to revenue.
Field Marketing Specialist – Philadelphia, PA
Employer: Compass International Holdings / Coldwell Banker Realty
Location: Philadelphia, PA (multi-office, local travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support real estate agents with personal branding, social media, and workshops across several offices. Great if you have 2+ years in marketing and like training, presenting, and being on the road locally.
Aquestive Therapeutic Specialty Representative
Employer: Inizio Engage for Aquestive Therapeutics
Location: Philadelphia, PA (field-based, ~30% overnight travel)
Type: Full-time, specialty pharma sales
Salary: $125,000 – $150,000/year + bonus & benefits
Launch a potential first-in-class, needle-free epinephrine product by educating allergy and other HCPs. Best for experienced pharma reps (3+ years) who enjoy building a territory from the ground up.
Technical Inside Sales Engineer
Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000 – $90,000 base + monthly bonus
Blend engineering and sales for commercial kitchen/HVAC systems, with heavy training and mentoring. Good entry-to-early career role (0–5 years) for a technical “go-getter” who likes solving customer problems.
Communications Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $122,500 – $423,780/year + bonus
Lead internal change and employee communications across firmwide initiatives. A fit if you have 8+ years in corporate comms and can advise senior leaders on complex, firmwide messaging.
Global Account Manager
Employer: Cogent Communications
Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-office, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time, B2B sales
Salary: $40,000 – $90,000 base (up to $110,000 tenured) + uncapped commission
Hunt for new B2B internet and network customers in a global territory. Great for telecom sales pros with 3–8+ years who want structured raises and big commission upside.
Business Development Associate
Employer: Metrex (Envista)
Location: Philadelphia County, PA (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $81,400 – $99,400/year + bonus potential
Partner with Strategic Account Managers to grow infection-prevention product sales in hospitals and clinics. Strong step into medical sales for someone with 3–5 years in sales or healthcare and solid cold-calling skills.
Industry Marketing Strategy Senior Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $122,500 – $423,780/year + bonus
Own industry marketing and channel strategy to drive demand and revenue. Best for senior marketers (8+ years) who can lead data-driven campaigns and partner ecosystems at scale.
Client Manager, Regional Accounts – Group Benefits (Mid-Atlantic)
Employer: The Standard
Location: Philadelphia, PA area (field-based in Mid-Atlantic)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $66,000 – $111,750 base + incentive plan
Manage 100–499 life employer groups for disability, leave, and life products, with a focus on renewals and cross-sell. Good for benefits pros with 3+ years in group insurance client management.
Media Director
Employer: Lucid Group
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead integrated media strategy for healthcare and pharma brands across HCP and DTC campaigns. Ideal if you have 6+ years in healthcare media planning/buying and want to own strategy, optimization, and client relationships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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