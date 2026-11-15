Philly’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, from local nonprofits to global tech and pharma. Here are several strong openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Mindful Homecare

Location: Philadelphia, PA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,200 – $63,400/year + bonuses

You’ll grow a homecare agency by building referral relationships, doing community outreach, and onboarding new clients and caregivers. Good fit if you have healthcare marketing experience and like being out in the community.

Employer: EY

Location: Philadelphia, PA (national travel, hybrid/remote per EY policy)

Type: Full-time, quota-carrying executive sales

Salary: $221,410 – $280,070 base + incentive plan

Lead net-new ServiceNow sales for industrial, aerospace, defense, and mobility clients. This is a senior “hunter” role for someone with 10+ years enterprise sales and deep ServiceNow experience.

Employer: PCI Pharma Services

Location: Remote (U.S.-based, travel ~10%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Newly created “builder” role to stand up PCI’s global corporate comms function, from narrative and intranet to crisis and talent brand. Ideal if you have 15+ years in corporate comms and agency background.

Employer: Goodwin (global law firm)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Salary: $120,000 – $135,000/year

Own the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CIJ email platform, integrations, and roadmap while also building and deploying campaigns. Great for a hands-on marketing technologist with 6–8 years in email and strong Dynamics experience.

Employer: The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, 2+ days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $100,000/year + performance incentives

Run the Chamber’s marketing engine: paid media budget, analytics, and event marketing strategy. Good for an 8+ year marketer who loves ROI, dashboards, and tying campaigns to revenue.

Employer: Compass International Holdings / Coldwell Banker Realty

Location: Philadelphia, PA (multi-office, local travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support real estate agents with personal branding, social media, and workshops across several offices. Great if you have 2+ years in marketing and like training, presenting, and being on the road locally.

Employer: Inizio Engage for Aquestive Therapeutics

Location: Philadelphia, PA (field-based, ~30% overnight travel)

Type: Full-time, specialty pharma sales

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000/year + bonus & benefits

Launch a potential first-in-class, needle-free epinephrine product by educating allergy and other HCPs. Best for experienced pharma reps (3+ years) who enjoy building a territory from the ground up.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $90,000 base + monthly bonus

Blend engineering and sales for commercial kitchen/HVAC systems, with heavy training and mentoring. Good entry-to-early career role (0–5 years) for a technical “go-getter” who likes solving customer problems.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780/year + bonus

Lead internal change and employee communications across firmwide initiatives. A fit if you have 8+ years in corporate comms and can advise senior leaders on complex, firmwide messaging.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time, B2B sales

Salary: $40,000 – $90,000 base (up to $110,000 tenured) + uncapped commission

Hunt for new B2B internet and network customers in a global territory. Great for telecom sales pros with 3–8+ years who want structured raises and big commission upside.

Employer: Metrex (Envista)

Location: Philadelphia County, PA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,400 – $99,400/year + bonus potential

Partner with Strategic Account Managers to grow infection-prevention product sales in hospitals and clinics. Strong step into medical sales for someone with 3–5 years in sales or healthcare and solid cold-calling skills.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780/year + bonus

Own industry marketing and channel strategy to drive demand and revenue. Best for senior marketers (8+ years) who can lead data-driven campaigns and partner ecosystems at scale.

Employer: The Standard

Location: Philadelphia, PA area (field-based in Mid-Atlantic)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000 – $111,750 base + incentive plan

Manage 100–499 life employer groups for disability, leave, and life products, with a focus on renewals and cross-sell. Good for benefits pros with 3+ years in group insurance client management.

Employer: Lucid Group

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead integrated media strategy for healthcare and pharma brands across HCP and DTC campaigns. Ideal if you have 6+ years in healthcare media planning/buying and want to own strategy, optimization, and client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.