Philly’s transportation scene is busy and hiring across the board right now—from local yard work and pizza runs to Amazon routes and big-money OTR.

Below are several solid options you can scan fast and click through if something fits your life and license.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Philadelphia, PA (Midwest regional lanes, no NYC)

(Midwest regional lanes, no NYC) Pay: $1,679/week minimum guarantee, $2,000+ on top weeks, 73 CPM+

Type: Full-time, OTR CDL-A

If you want steady OTR money, this one guarantees your weekly check and offers Midwest-only routes, late-model automatic Freightliners, and health/vision/dental. Home every 12–14 days in most areas, with Road Warrior options paying even more.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 7001 Essington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19153

Pay: $21.00/hour (hourly, not flat rate) + $500/year tool allowance , ASE pay bumps

(hourly, not flat rate) + , ASE pay bumps Type: Full-time, overnight (Sun–Thu, 11PM–7AM)

Great if you like turning wrenches more than talking to customers. You’ll do inspections, oil changes, tires, and light repairs on a steady 40-hour overnight schedule, with PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and paid ASE testing.

Employer: EPIQ Logistics (Amazon DSP)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Pay: $24.25–$25.00/hour + $150 sign-up bonus (after 30 days meeting standards)

+ (after 30 days meeting standards) Type: Full-time & Part-time, 10-hour day shifts

No CDL needed. You’ll drive a company Amazon van, deliver packages around Philly, and stay active all day. Comes with weekly pay, paid training, PTO, health insurance (where applicable), bonuses, and room to grow.

Employer: ProDrivers (for Maersk)

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19114

Pay: $26.00/hour + OT after 40

Type: Home-daily CDL-A yard position, multiple shifts

Perfect if you want to sleep in your own bed. You’ll run an Ottawa yard truck moving trailers and containers in a fast-paced yard—no-touch freight, weekly pay, steady schedules, and full benefits, with mandatory OT during peak season.

Employer: Amtrak

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Pay: $47.66/hour (per union agreement, with increase potential)

(per union agreement, with increase potential) Type: Full-time, supervisory

Lead teams that inspect and maintain trains and locomotives. This role mixes hands-on mechanical/electrical know-how with scheduling, safety, and people leadership, plus strong benefits like health, vision, rail pass privileges, and retirement.

Employer: Manayunk Pizza

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Pay: $20.00–$40.00/hour (depends on orders/tips)

(depends on orders/tips) Type: In-person delivery, hours not specified

Good fit if you want flexible, local work. You’ll deliver pizzas, follow routes, and give friendly service while using your own driving skills to keep orders on time and in good shape.

Employer: P&K Delivery Services

Location: Based in Philadelphia, OTR

Pay: $3,000–$4,200 per week (percentage pay)

Type: Full-time, OTR CDL-A

For experienced CDL-A drivers chasing top OTR pay. You’re paid a percentage, work with a dispatcher they describe as “very talented,” and can get relocation help. To apply, you text your CDL photo, experience, record, and trucking type to the number in the listing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.