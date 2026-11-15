undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Philadelphia
🧑💼 Philadelphia HR Jobs with Multiple Openings & $125K+ Role
4 days ago
Philadelphia’s HR scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on coordinators to strategic managers. If you work with people and processes, there’s likely something here for you.
Human Resources Manager – People Operations
- Employer: firstPRO, Inc
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (initially fully onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000–$140,000 + bonuses + profit sharing
This is a newly created HR Manager role where you build the HR function from the ground up—policies, performance, recruiting, early-career programs, and more. Strong fit if you have 5–7 years of progressive HR experience and want to create structure, not just maintain it.
Early Careers Talent Recruiting Coordinator
- Employer: EY
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (US range): $46,000–$83,600 for markets like Philadelphia (per EY’s “all other offices” band)
Support EY’s Early Careers recruiting by planning campus events, managing candidate logistics, and keeping the ATS and event calendar on track. Good for someone with 1–2 years in recruiting or related work, strong event skills, and comfort with 20–50% travel in busy seasons.
HR Staffing Specialist (Bilingual Spanish)
- Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
- Location: Philadelphia, PA / regional support in PA or OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $59,000–$61,000 per year
High-volume frontline recruiting role where you run job fairs, screen and hire candidates, and partner with Operations and HR to keep sites fully staffed. Ideal if you’re bilingual in Spanish, love people-facing work, and can travel to different sites as needed.
HR Coordinator (Temporary)
- Employer: Minaris
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, temporary (initially)
- Salary: Range not specified for this exact posting (company notes roles have an estimated base range plus bonus eligibility)
Support HR operations for a cell and gene therapy leader—handling HRIS data, onboarding/offboarding, employee records, and compliance tracking. Great entry-to-mid HR role if you’re detail-focused, systems-savvy, and want experience in a fast-paced biotech environment.
Campus/Sales Recruiter
- Employer: PLS Logistics Services
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive with incentives (exact range not listed)
Lead campus recruiting for entry-level sales roles, building relationships with colleges, career centers, and student groups. Good match if you have 1–3 years in campus or sales recruiting, enjoy travel and events, and want to grow in a sales-driven, fast-paced environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills are in demand here, and doors often open once you’re in the pipeline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.