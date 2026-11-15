Philadelphia’s HR scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on coordinators to strategic managers. If you work with people and processes, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: firstPRO, Inc

firstPRO, Inc Location: Philadelphia, PA (initially fully onsite)

(initially fully onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$140,000 + bonuses + profit sharing

This is a newly created HR Manager role where you build the HR function from the ground up—policies, performance, recruiting, early-career programs, and more. Strong fit if you have 5–7 years of progressive HR experience and want to create structure, not just maintain it.

Employer: EY

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $46,000–$83,600 for markets like Philadelphia (per EY’s “all other offices” band)

Support EY’s Early Careers recruiting by planning campus events, managing candidate logistics, and keeping the ATS and event calendar on track. Good for someone with 1–2 years in recruiting or related work, strong event skills, and comfort with 20–50% travel in busy seasons.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Philadelphia, PA / regional support in PA or OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,000–$61,000 per year

High-volume frontline recruiting role where you run job fairs, screen and hire candidates, and partner with Operations and HR to keep sites fully staffed. Ideal if you’re bilingual in Spanish, love people-facing work, and can travel to different sites as needed.

Employer: Minaris

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, temporary (initially)

Salary: Range not specified for this exact posting (company notes roles have an estimated base range plus bonus eligibility)

Support HR operations for a cell and gene therapy leader—handling HRIS data, onboarding/offboarding, employee records, and compliance tracking. Great entry-to-mid HR role if you’re detail-focused, systems-savvy, and want experience in a fast-paced biotech environment.

Employer: PLS Logistics Services

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with incentives (exact range not listed)

Lead campus recruiting for entry-level sales roles, building relationships with colleges, career centers, and student groups. Good match if you have 1–3 years in campus or sales recruiting, enjoy travel and events, and want to grow in a sales-driven, fast-paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills are in demand here, and doors often open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.