Philly’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for senior designers and storytellers. If you’ve got a strong portfolio and love fast-paced, visual work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Creative Circle

Creative Circle Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, onsite Day 1)

Type: Contract (3–6 months, potential to extend)

Salary: Not listed

This senior Art Director role is all about big-picture storytelling for business clients—leading ideation sessions, shaping decks and presentations, and mentoring creative teams. You’ll need 8+ years of experience, a standout digital portfolio, and advanced Adobe Creative Cloud skills.

Employer: Audacy, Inc. (KYW Newsradio)

Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-site)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Join Philly’s leading news radio team as a part-time News Anchor, writing and delivering half-hour and hour-long newscasts and running the audio board. You’ll need 3+ years on-air experience, strong ad-lib skills, and an audio demo to apply.

Employer: Free People / FP Movement (URBN)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the look and feel of FP Movement’s growing bags and soft accessories line, from technical backpacks to headwear and socks. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in bags/soft goods design, deep materials knowledge, and a portfolio that blends performance with fashion.

Employer: URBN (Urban Outfitters)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the women’s soft wovens and casual knits vision at Urban Outfitters—skirts, dresses, shirting, jackets, and more. You’ll guide seasonal strategy, lead a design team, and turn culture and trend research into product; 10–12+ years of apparel design leadership and a strong portfolio are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to shape your portfolio or next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.