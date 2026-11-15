Philly’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to management. Here are several solid picks if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc. Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.75/hr (+ $1.50/hr for 12am–6am)

(+ for 12am–6am) Wawa offers a busy, team-focused store role where you’ll greet customers, make food and run the register. Comes with strong benefits for part-timers, including medical options, 401(k) + match, ESOP, tuition help, and paid time off.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Lead department managers, drive sales, and run the store when the manager is out. Good fit if you have 1–3 years retail leadership and want growth, bonuses, DailyPay access, and a 15% in-store discount.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Pay: $19.50/hr starting , scheduled raises up to $21.50/hr by year 5

, scheduled raises up to by year 5 Mix of stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning in a fast-paced grocery setting. Strong full-time benefits: medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, parental leave, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Walmart (#5130)

Walmart (#5130) Location: 9745 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19114

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$35/hr + performance incentives and shift premiums

+ performance incentives and shift premiums Oversee apparel associates, keep racks and displays in shape, and support customers on the floor. Comes with health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and Walmart-paid education.

Employer: Suveto – World of Animals, Mayfair

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Front-desk role in a vet hospital: greet clients, manage check-in/out, handle records, and support sensitive visits like euthanasia. Requires 1+ year in the veterinary field and offers PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and pet care discounts.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: 1501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Estimated Earnings: $47,500–$75,000/yr (hourly + uncapped commission )

(hourly + ) Help customers choose phones and plans, work events, and handle online orders. Strong perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, paid time off, and up to 50% off AT&T services.

Employer: Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (overnight)

Overnight front-desk + accounting hybrid: check guests in/out and close out the hotel’s daily financials. Good for night owls with hotel or high-end retail experience; offers health benefits, bonus structure, tuition reimbursement, free parking, and discounted meals.

Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness franchise)

National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness franchise) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, overnights (Mon–Thu 10pm–6am)

Pay: From $13/hr with scheduled increases

with scheduled increases Greet members, answer phones, sell memberships, and keep the gym clean on overnight shifts. Includes PTO for all employees, health insurance options, 401(k) with up to 4% match, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

7‑Eleven Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Entry-level convenience store role with cash handling, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Offers schedule flexibility, “promote from within” culture, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and incentive programs.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

7‑Eleven Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Help lead the store team, coach staff, manage merchandising, and keep the store clean and in-stock. Includes health coverage, PTO, 401(k), monthly bonus potential, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 2910 S 70th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19142

Type: Full-time

Support the Store Manager with freight flow, merchandising, opening/closing, and keeping the store clean and organized. Comes with PTO, retirement plans with match, stock purchase program, and employee discounts.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Metropolis Technologies (SP+) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hr

Outdoor/garage-based role helping drivers with automated parking, payments, directions, and basic facility checks. Includes eligibility for medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Professor Gatsby's HeatingCooling

Professor Gatsby's HeatingCooling Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-person)

Type: Day-shift call center

Pay: $24.73–$29.78/hr

Phone-heavy role booking HVAC/plumbing/electrical appointments, following up on quotes, and supporting techs. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, bonuses, and company events.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-person)

Type: Full-time (~40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$30.00/hr

Help run store operations, supervise staff, and manage inventory and POS systems. Conceal carry license is required, so this is best for candidates already licensed and comfortable in that environment.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: 1501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time (20–24 hrs/week)

Estimated Earnings: $27,130–$48,000/yr (hourly + uncapped commission )

(hourly + ) Work peak hours (evenings/weekends) helping customers with phones and plans. Same strong AT&T benefits as full-time roles, with fewer hours and high earning potential.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Rainbow Shops Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Retail management (hours not listed)

Retail management (hours not listed) Entry-level management role overseeing the shoe department—great step up if you have at least 6 months department manager experience. Company highlights growth, benefits, and lots of promotion opportunities.

Employer: Meta Global

Meta Global Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,746–$65,092/yr

Office-based customer support role handling calls, orders, and complaints with room to grow. Includes 401(k), health and dental insurance, on-the-job training, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.