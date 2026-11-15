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Philadelphia
🛒 Philadelphia Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Philly’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to management. Here are several solid picks if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Customer Service Associate (Part-Time) – Wawa
- Employer: Wawa, Inc.
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$18.75/hr (+ $1.50/hr for 12am–6am)
- Wawa offers a busy, team-focused store role where you’ll greet customers, make food and run the register. Comes with strong benefits for part-timers, including medical options, 401(k) + match, ESOP, tuition help, and paid time off.
Assistant Store Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Lead department managers, drive sales, and run the store when the manager is out. Good fit if you have 1–3 years retail leadership and want growth, bonuses, DailyPay access, and a 15% in-store discount.
Full-Time Store Associate – ALDI
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.50/hr starting, scheduled raises up to $21.50/hr by year 5
- Mix of stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning in a fast-paced grocery setting. Strong full-time benefits: medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, parental leave, and 401(k) with match.
Apparel Team Supervisor – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart (#5130)
- Location: 9745 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19114
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$35/hr + performance incentives and shift premiums
- Oversee apparel associates, keep racks and displays in shape, and support customers on the floor. Comes with health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and Walmart-paid education.
Client Services Representative (Veterinary, Part-Time) – World of Animals Mayfair
- Employer: Suveto – World of Animals, Mayfair
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Front-desk role in a vet hospital: greet clients, manage check-in/out, handle records, and support sensitive visits like euthanasia. Requires 1+ year in the veterinary field and offers PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and pet care discounts.
Retail Sales Consultant – AT&T (Full-Time)
- Employer: AT&T
- Location: 1501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Estimated Earnings: $47,500–$75,000/yr (hourly + uncapped commission)
- Help customers choose phones and plans, work events, and handle online orders. Strong perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, paid time off, and up to 50% off AT&T services.
Night Auditor – Live! Hotel Philadelphia
- Employer: Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time (overnight)
- Overnight front-desk + accounting hybrid: check guests in/out and close out the hotel’s daily financials. Good for night owls with hotel or high-end retail experience; offers health benefits, bonus structure, tuition reimbursement, free parking, and discounted meals.
FT Overnight Customer Service Rep – Planet Fitness (National Fitness Partners)
- Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness franchise)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, overnights (Mon–Thu 10pm–6am)
- Pay: From $13/hr with scheduled increases
- Greet members, answer phones, sell memberships, and keep the gym clean on overnight shifts. Includes PTO for all employees, health insurance options, 401(k) with up to 4% match, and a free Black Card membership.
Store Crew – 7‑Eleven
- Employer: 7‑Eleven
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Entry-level convenience store role with cash handling, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Offers schedule flexibility, “promote from within” culture, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and incentive programs.
Assistant Store Leader (Assistant Manager) – 7‑Eleven
- Employer: 7‑Eleven
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Help lead the store team, coach staff, manage merchandising, and keep the store clean and in-stock. Includes health coverage, PTO, 401(k), monthly bonus potential, and tuition reimbursement.
Merchandising Assistant Manager – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 2910 S 70th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19142
- Type: Full-time
- Support the Store Manager with freight flow, merchandising, opening/closing, and keeping the store clean and organized. Comes with PTO, retirement plans with match, stock purchase program, and employee discounts.
Customer Service Representative – Metropolis (SP+ Parking)
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00/hr
- Outdoor/garage-based role helping drivers with automated parking, payments, directions, and basic facility checks. Includes eligibility for medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.
Entry Level Call Center Representative (Day Shift) – Professor Gatsby’s Heating, Cooling and Plumbing
- Employer: Professor Gatsby's HeatingCooling
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-person)
- Type: Day-shift call center
- Pay: $24.73–$29.78/hr
- Phone-heavy role booking HVAC/plumbing/electrical appointments, following up on quotes, and supporting techs. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, bonuses, and company events.
Assistant Store Manager – Concealed Carry Retail
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time (~40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00–$30.00/hr
- Help run store operations, supervise staff, and manage inventory and POS systems. Conceal carry license is required, so this is best for candidates already licensed and comfortable in that environment.
Part Time Retail Sales Consultant – AT&T
- Employer: AT&T
- Location: 1501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time (20–24 hrs/week)
- Estimated Earnings: $27,130–$48,000/yr (hourly + uncapped commission)
- Work peak hours (evenings/weekends) helping customers with phones and plans. Same strong AT&T benefits as full-time roles, with fewer hours and high earning potential.
Shoe Coordinator (Entry-Level Management) – Rainbow Shops
- Employer: Rainbow Shops
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Retail management (hours not listed)
- Entry-level management role overseeing the shoe department—great step up if you have at least 6 months department manager experience. Company highlights growth, benefits, and lots of promotion opportunities.
Customer Service Representative – Meta Global
- Employer: Meta Global
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $45,746–$65,092/yr
- Office-based customer support role handling calls, orders, and complaints with room to grow. Includes 401(k), health and dental insurance, on-the-job training, and professional development support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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