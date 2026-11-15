Philly’s busy buildings need hands-on people right now. If you like keeping spaces safe, clean, and running smooth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Catalent

Catalent Location: Philadelphia, PA (Bensalem/Northeast area)

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite, Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role running the entire facilities department at a major pharma site—environmental controls, preventive maintenance, calibration, and business continuity. Good fit if you have 5–10+ years in facilities plus supervisor/manager experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and a clear career path.

Employer: SPS

SPS Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support two office buildings, handling facility requests, vendor coordination, light repairs, and event setups. Nice option if you’re organized, like variety in your day, and want broad benefits, PTO, and growth in workplace operations.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, nights and weekends

Pay: From $15.00–$16.00 per hour (night shifts listed)

Overnight warehouse cleaning with tasks like restrooms, offices, sweeping, mopping, trash, and deep cleaning. Good for night owls who can be on their feet 10–12 hours and want benefits, 401(k) with match, and early access to earned pay.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Location: CHOP Behavioral Health Unit, 501 S 54th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Type: Full-time, 3:00pm–11:30pm, rotating weekends/holidays

Pay: $19.45 per hour (fixed rate)

Specialized floor care in a healthcare setting—stripping, refinishing, burnishing, and carpet care using industrial equipment. Best for folks with prior floor tech experience who want steady hours and solid healthcare and retirement benefits.

Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness franchise)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, overnight 10:00pm–6:00am

Pay: Starting at $13 per hour, scheduled raises

Keep a gym clean and safe—equipment, locker rooms, showers, and trash—while members sleep. Great entry role if you like fitness spaces and want PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health benefits, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on industrial maintenance in a laundry facility—repairing washers, dryers, conveyors, boilers, plus welding and preventive maintenance. A strong fit if you have 5+ years industrial or military maintenance experience and want career growth, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and solid medical benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.