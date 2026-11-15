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Philadelphia
🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Philadelphia
5 days ago
Philly’s busy buildings need hands-on people right now. If you like keeping spaces safe, clean, and running smooth, these roles are worth a look.
Manager, Facilities
- Employer: Catalent
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (Bensalem/Northeast area)
- Type: Full-time, 100% onsite, Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
This is a leadership role running the entire facilities department at a major pharma site—environmental controls, preventive maintenance, calibration, and business continuity. Good fit if you have 5–10+ years in facilities plus supervisor/manager experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and a clear career path.
Facilities Associate
- Employer: SPS
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support two office buildings, handling facility requests, vendor coordination, light repairs, and event setups. Nice option if you’re organized, like variety in your day, and want broad benefits, PTO, and growth in workplace operations.
Warehouse Janitorial Associate
- Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, nights and weekends
- Pay: From $15.00–$16.00 per hour (night shifts listed)
Overnight warehouse cleaning with tasks like restrooms, offices, sweeping, mopping, trash, and deep cleaning. Good for night owls who can be on their feet 10–12 hours and want benefits, 401(k) with match, and early access to earned pay.
FLOOR TECHNICIAN (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: CHOP Behavioral Health Unit, 501 S 54th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
- Type: Full-time, 3:00pm–11:30pm, rotating weekends/holidays
- Pay: $19.45 per hour (fixed rate)
Specialized floor care in a healthcare setting—stripping, refinishing, burnishing, and carpet care using industrial equipment. Best for folks with prior floor tech experience who want steady hours and solid healthcare and retirement benefits.
FT Cleaner (Overnight)
- Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness franchise)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, overnight 10:00pm–6:00am
- Pay: Starting at $13 per hour, scheduled raises
Keep a gym clean and safe—equipment, locker rooms, showers, and trash—while members sleep. Great entry role if you like fitness spaces and want PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health benefits, and a free Black Card membership.
Maintenance Technician II – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on industrial maintenance in a laundry facility—repairing washers, dryers, conveyors, boilers, plus welding and preventive maintenance. A strong fit if you have 5+ years industrial or military maintenance experience and want career growth, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and solid medical benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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