Philly’s logistics scene is busy right now, from shipyard buying to high‑level consulting. If you’re in supply chain and ready to level up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Hanwha Philly Shipyard Location: Philadelphia, PA (on‑site, heavy industrial setting)

(on‑site, heavy industrial setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle purchasing for ship production and yard operations: process POs and RFQs, negotiate with vendors, manage stock items, and use SAP daily. Good fit if you have 2+ years purchasing, strong negotiation skills, and like working closely with production and engineering.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600 – $338,300 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Application deadline: 2/25/2027

Lead large Warehouse Management System (WMS) projects (Manhattan, BlueYonder) for big clients as part of Deloitte’s Supply Chain & Network Operations team. Ideal if you have 10+ years warehousing, deep WMS implementation experience, and want a client‑facing leadership role with national travel.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal (Private Equity Performance Improvement)

(Private Equity Performance Improvement) Location: Listed in Philadelphia, PA , but open to all U.S. locations

Listed in , but open to Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $225,000 + discretionary bonus & benefits

Lead complex distribution and logistics projects for private equity portfolio companies—network design, 3PL sourcing, inventory optimization, and transformation plans. Best for someone with 10–15+ years experience and prior top‑tier consulting background who wants high‑impact, travel‑heavy work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.