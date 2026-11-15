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🎁 Free Finds Around Philadelphia — Furniture, Pet Food & More
There are some nice free items up for grabs around Philadelphia this week, from furniture to pet supplies and more. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.
Free Alcohol Burner & Bamboo Spice Shelf
Items:
- Decorative alcohol burner for tabletop ambiance. All parts included except the alcohol fuel. Comes with direction booklet and cardboard box.
- Three-tier bamboo spice shelf, about 12 inches long, in good shape. Can sit on a countertop or fit inside a cabinet.
Location: Near E Phil Ellena Street & Boyer Ave, East Mt. Airy / Pleasant, Philadelphia, PA
Condition: Alcohol burner is decorative; spice shelf is in good shape
Source: nextdoor.com
Both items are free; the poster asks you to let them know which one you want.
VR Headset with Adjustable Straps
Item: VR headset with comfortable padding and adjustable straps for a secure fit.
Location: Northwood, Philadelphia, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster is giving this away for free but asks that you contact them by phone and send a screenshot of the item as part of their instructions. Please read the full post on Nextdoor and use caution when sharing personal information.
Free Scrap Metal – Garage Door & Tracks (Parkwood)
Item: Garage door and track being given away as scrap metal
Location: Parkwood, Philadelphia, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Good option if you collect scrap or do metal recycling.
Scrap Metal – Garage Door & Tracks (Far Northeast)
Item: Another garage door and tracks offered as scrap metal. Photos are available in the listing.
Location: Far Northeast Philadelphia, PA
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ft2oPCa
Great for anyone who can haul larger metal pieces.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
IKEA Uppland Sofa – Used, Good Condition
Item: IKEA Uppland sofa
Condition: Used – good condition (no extra details given; check photos on the listing)
Location: Point Breeze North, Philadelphia, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice chance to furnish a living room on a budget if you can arrange pickup and transport.
Dark Wood TV Stand with Storage
Item: Dark wood TV stand with two cabinets and shelves for storage. Good for a living room or media setup.
Location: Marconi West, Philadelphia, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Check the listing for exact dimensions and photos to be sure it fits your space.
Harley Davidson Rocker & Dino Toy Box (Strawberry Mansion)
Items:
- Kids wooden Harley Davidson bike rocker in okay condition – one mirror is loose and may need a bit of glue.
- Dinosaur toys with carrier/box.
Pickup: Easy porch pickup near Smith Playground, Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia, PA
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/AeFo9o4
Nice little freebie bundle for kids who love bikes and dinosaurs.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Hill's Prescription Diet Digestive Care Dog Food
Item: Hill's Prescription Diet Digestive Care canned dog food
- Two cases of 13-oz cans, 12 cans per case
- One case Original flavor
- One case Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew
The owner bought more than needed and their dog no longer needs this food. They’re happy to give it to someone whose dog can use it, or to someone willing to donate it to a local rescue or shelter.
Location: Chestnut Hill–West, Philadelphia, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Philly tend to go quickly, so if you see something useful, check the listing, confirm details with the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.