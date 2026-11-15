There are some nice free items up for grabs around Philadelphia this week, from furniture to pet supplies and more. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.

Items:

Decorative alcohol burner for tabletop ambiance. All parts included except the alcohol fuel . Comes with direction booklet and cardboard box .

for tabletop ambiance. All parts included . Comes with and . Three-tier bamboo spice shelf, about 12 inches long, in good shape. Can sit on a countertop or fit inside a cabinet.

Location: Near E Phil Ellena Street & Boyer Ave, East Mt. Airy / Pleasant, Philadelphia, PA

Condition: Alcohol burner is decorative; spice shelf is in good shape

Source: nextdoor.com

Both items are free; the poster asks you to let them know which one you want.

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Item: VR headset with comfortable padding and adjustable straps for a secure fit.

Location: Northwood, Philadelphia, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is giving this away for free but asks that you contact them by phone and send a screenshot of the item as part of their instructions. Please read the full post on Nextdoor and use caution when sharing personal information.

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Item: Garage door and track being given away as scrap metal

Location: Parkwood, Philadelphia, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you collect scrap or do metal recycling.

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Item: Another garage door and tracks offered as scrap metal. Photos are available in the listing.

Location: Far Northeast Philadelphia, PA

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ft2oPCa

Great for anyone who can haul larger metal pieces.

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Item: IKEA Uppland sofa

Condition: Used – good condition (no extra details given; check photos on the listing)

Location: Point Breeze North, Philadelphia, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice chance to furnish a living room on a budget if you can arrange pickup and transport.

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Item: Dark wood TV stand with two cabinets and shelves for storage. Good for a living room or media setup.

Location: Marconi West, Philadelphia, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Check the listing for exact dimensions and photos to be sure it fits your space.

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Items:

Kids wooden Harley Davidson bike rocker in okay condition – one mirror is loose and may need a bit of glue.

in – one mirror is and may need a bit of glue. Dinosaur toys with carrier/box.

Pickup: Easy porch pickup near Smith Playground, Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia, PA

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/AeFo9o4

Nice little freebie bundle for kids who love bikes and dinosaurs.

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Item: Hill's Prescription Diet Digestive Care canned dog food

Two cases of 13-oz cans , 12 cans per case

of , One case Original flavor

One case Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew

The owner bought more than needed and their dog no longer needs this food. They’re happy to give it to someone whose dog can use it, or to someone willing to donate it to a local rescue or shelter.

Location: Chestnut Hill–West, Philadelphia, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Philly tend to go quickly, so if you see something useful, check the listing, confirm details with the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.