Philly’s HR scene is busy right now—especially for folks who know recruiting, labor relations, and multi-site workforces. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Hanwha Philly Shipyard Location: Philadelphia Navy Yard, Philadelphia, PA (100% on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead HR for a large skilled-trades workforce in a fast-paced shipyard. Great fit if you have 7–10 years in HR, strong union + non-union experience, and a background in manufacturing, industrial, construction, or shipbuilding.

Employer: Sage Hospitality – The Logan Philadelphia / Urban Farmer

Location: 1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Regular Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full recruiting cycle for a luxury hotel in Logan Square. You’ll build talent pipelines, train hiring managers on interviewing, and improve candidate experience—ideal if you love hospitality and have at least 1 year of recruiting or HR experience. Bilingual (English + Spanish or French) is a plus.

Employer: Frazer Jones (for a financial services client)

Location: Malvern, PA or Hamilton, NJ (onsite, Mon–Fri)

Type: Temporary – 4-month assignment

Compensation: $48–$60 per hour

High-impact senior recruiter role handling full-cycle hiring for a fast-paced financial services environment. Best for someone seasoned with financial services / banking / asset management recruiting and comfortable partnering with VP and executive-level leaders.

Employer: Pritchard Industries

Location: Remote in Philadelphia, PA with regular travel across PA and the DMV region

with regular travel across Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$95,000 annually

Benefits: Paid holidays and vacation, medical/dental/vision, life and LTD, FSA/Dependent Care, 401(k), growth opportunities

Strategic HR Manager role supporting multiple locations and large hourly/frontline teams. Strong match if you have 5+ years of HR, union and CBA experience, and enjoy employee relations, investigations, and partnering closely with operations leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and you never know which detail will make you stand out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.