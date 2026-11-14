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🧑💼 Multiple HR Openings in Philadelphia with $80K+ Options
Philly’s HR scene is busy right now—especially for folks who know recruiting, labor relations, and multi-site workforces. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
HR Manager – Heavy Industrial / Shipyard
- Employer: Hanwha Philly Shipyard
- Location: Philadelphia Navy Yard, Philadelphia, PA (100% on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead HR for a large skilled-trades workforce in a fast-paced shipyard. Great fit if you have 7–10 years in HR, strong union + non-union experience, and a background in manufacturing, industrial, construction, or shipbuilding.
People and Culture Recruiter – The Logan Hotel
- Employer: Sage Hospitality – The Logan Philadelphia / Urban Farmer
- Location: 1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Regular Full-Time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the full recruiting cycle for a luxury hotel in Logan Square. You’ll build talent pipelines, train hiring managers on interviewing, and improve candidate experience—ideal if you love hospitality and have at least 1 year of recruiting or HR experience. Bilingual (English + Spanish or French) is a plus.
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist (Temporary, $48–$60/hr)
- Employer: Frazer Jones (for a financial services client)
- Location: Malvern, PA or Hamilton, NJ (onsite, Mon–Fri)
- Type: Temporary – 4-month assignment
- Compensation: $48–$60 per hour
High-impact senior recruiter role handling full-cycle hiring for a fast-paced financial services environment. Best for someone seasoned with financial services / banking / asset management recruiting and comfortable partnering with VP and executive-level leaders.
HR Manager – Multi-Site, Remote in Philly ($85K–$95K)
- Employer: Pritchard Industries
- Location: Remote in Philadelphia, PA with regular travel across PA and the DMV region
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$95,000 annually
- Benefits: Paid holidays and vacation, medical/dental/vision, life and LTD, FSA/Dependent Care, 401(k), growth opportunities
Strategic HR Manager role supporting multiple locations and large hourly/frontline teams. Strong match if you have 5+ years of HR, union and CBA experience, and enjoy employee relations, investigations, and partnering closely with operations leaders.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and you never know which detail will make you stand out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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