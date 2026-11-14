A major human trafficking case tied to Philadelphia has led to prison time for one of the group’s key players.

Thomas Reilly, 57, who worked as a driver and supplied drugs to control victims, was sentenced in Philadelphia County Court to 2–4 years in state prison, followed by 7 years of probation. He had pleaded guilty to felony charges including human trafficking, involuntary servitude, corrupt organizations, and promoting prostitution.

Reilly worked for years with ringleader Terrance L. Jones, 54, whose operation made hundreds of thousands of dollars a year by trafficking people, often targeting those with substance use disorders or other hardships. Drivers like Reilly transported victims to “dates,” and Jones sometimes posed as a woman to recruit sex workers.

The case stems from conduct between 2012 and 2023 and was built through a long investigation by the PA Office of Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, and the 50th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury. Jones was convicted last month and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11.