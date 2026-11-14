📢 Bench sharpshooters fuel big Sixers comeback win

📅 Sixers rally past Raptors behind hot shooting from bench

On Thursday night in Philadelphia, the Sixers beat the Toronto Raptors 123–112 at Xfinity Mobile Arena after falling behind by 17 points in the first quarter.

The Raptors opened the game hitting five three-pointers in the first 9+ minutes. The Sixers, who usually lean more on defense, transition, and inside scoring from LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid, struggled early from deep.

The comeback started when bench guards Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (KCP) checked in and “broke the seal” from three-point range:

Simons: 17 points , 5-of-6 from three

, from three KCP: 11 points, 3-of-5 from three

A key play came at the end of the first quarter, when KCP stole a pass and hit Simons for a buzzer-beating three that cut the deficit to single digits.

Coach Nick Nurse praised their shooting and KCP’s defense, noting how their threes lifted the team’s energy and helped spark the comeback.