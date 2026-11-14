Philadelphia’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like being out in the field and keeping systems running. If you’re good with tools, tech, and problem-solving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crane Payment Innovations (CPI)

Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) Location: Philadelphia, PA (supports South Jersey)

(supports South Jersey) Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$55,000/year

You’ll service and repair coin and currency machines, ATMs, and other payment equipment at client sites around Philly. This is a road-based role (about 90% on the road) with paid time off, sick time, and medical, dental, and vision insurance.

Employer: ENTRUST Solutions Group

Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel across Pennsylvania)

(travel across Pennsylvania) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This job is all about fielding and staking for overhead and underground electric distribution projects. You’ll walk sites, inspect poles and equipment, take measurements, and feed accurate data back to designers and engineers to build construction-ready work packages.

Employer: Ormat Technologies

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Not listed (engineering O&M role)

Not listed (engineering O&M role) Salary: Not listed

You’ll support battery storage / power plant operations, from writing procedures and doing preventive maintenance to troubleshooting equipment and improving plant performance. Expect some travel, ladder climbing, and hands-on work with PLCs, SCADA, and power systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.