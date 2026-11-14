Philly’s staying busy, and so are the roads. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several ways to earn good money driving in and around Philadelphia, PA right now.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Blair Logistics Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, 1099 lease purchase

Full-time, Pay: Up to $3,500/week take-home, $5,000 sign-on bonus (percentage pay, 68%–76% of linehaul)

Flatbed CDL-A drivers who want control and high earning potential will like this setup. You’re home every weekend, run preferred lanes, and work toward truck ownership in 2–4 years with late-model equipment and covered trailer maintenance.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time employee

Full-time employee Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles (no CDL needed) delivering auto parts to local shops and helping in-store customers. Good fit if you like steady hours, talking with people, and want growth in a stable, essential industry.

Employer: CPK Logistics Group

Location: Philadelphia, PA & wider Pennsylvania

Type: 1099 independent contractor

Pay: $240–$250 per day per route , weekly settlements

, weekly settlements Deadline: November 17, 2026

Bring your own full-size cargo or Sprinter van and run 7–8 hour delivery routes for major clients like Walmart. Daily dispatch waves 7 days a week give you flexibility to stack routes and build your own schedule.

Employer: King Fam Freight LLC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Contract / Owner-Operator / Fleet partnership

Contract / Owner-Operator / Fleet partnership Pay: $5,500–$6,500 per week (owner-operators)

For drivers who already own (or plan to own) a cargo van, Sprinter, or box truck, this network connects you with government contracts, dedicated lanes, and brokered freight. Good option if you’re serious about growing your own trucking business and want help with setup and steady loads.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, routes, and requirements. A quick application today could turn into your next steady route.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.