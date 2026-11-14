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🚌 Philadelphia Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities
Philly’s staying busy, and so are the roads. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several ways to earn good money driving in and around Philadelphia, PA right now.
CDL A Truck Driver – 1099, Home Every Weekend
- Employer: Blair Logistics
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, 1099 lease purchase
- Pay: Up to $3,500/week take-home, $5,000 sign-on bonus (percentage pay, 68%–76% of linehaul)
Flatbed CDL-A drivers who want control and high earning potential will like this setup. You’re home every weekend, run preferred lanes, and work toward truck ownership in 2–4 years with late-model equipment and covered trailer maintenance.
Commercial Driver – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time employee
- Pay: Not listed
Drive company vehicles (no CDL needed) delivering auto parts to local shops and helping in-store customers. Good fit if you like steady hours, talking with people, and want growth in a stable, essential industry.
Independent Delivery Contractors (Cargo/Sprinter Van)
- Employer: CPK Logistics Group
- Location: Philadelphia, PA & wider Pennsylvania
- Type: 1099 independent contractor
- Pay: $240–$250 per day per route, weekly settlements
- Deadline: November 17, 2026
Bring your own full-size cargo or Sprinter van and run 7–8 hour delivery routes for major clients like Walmart. Daily dispatch waves 7 days a week give you flexibility to stack routes and build your own schedule.
Owner Operator – Cargo Van, Sprinter Van & Box Truck Network
- Employer: King Fam Freight LLC
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Contract / Owner-Operator / Fleet partnership
- Pay: $5,500–$6,500 per week (owner-operators)
For drivers who already own (or plan to own) a cargo van, Sprinter, or box truck, this network connects you with government contracts, dedicated lanes, and brokered freight. Good option if you’re serious about growing your own trucking business and want help with setup and steady loads.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, routes, and requirements. A quick application today could turn into your next steady route.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.