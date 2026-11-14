Philly’s logistics scene is busy right now, from airport warehouses to federal and consulting roles. Here are several solid openings if you like keeping goods, data, and fleets moving.

Employer: DLA Careers (Defense Logistics Agency)

DLA Careers (Defense Logistics Agency) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, Term (up to 3 years, GS-12 level)

Salary: Not listed

Plan and evaluate wartime and contingency logistics for the DoD supply chain. Best for candidates with strong military logistics planning experience and the ability to get/hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: Delta Air Lines – Tech Ops

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Internship / hourly operations role

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role handling aircraft parts: receiving, binning, shipping, and driving company vehicles. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 80 lbs, work rotating shifts, and want strong travel perks and benefits.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA (consulting, travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year (plus potential annual incentive)

(plus potential annual incentive) Application deadline: 2/15/2027

Lead high-level supply chain network design and optimization projects for major clients. Ideal if you have 7+ years in supply chain strategy/logistics, deep experience with network modeling tools, and are comfortable presenting to executives.

Employer: Essity

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, up to 15% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Data-heavy role turning logistics and customer metrics into clear actions across ordering, transportation, warehousing, and 3PLs. Great for early-career analysts with Excel + BI tools who want to build dashboards and improve on-time delivery and cost.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Philadelphia, PA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $100 hiring bonus)

Run the parts inventory for a busy U-Haul repair shop—ordering, tracking, auditing, and working with vendors and freight carriers. Good for organized, hands-on folks with a driver’s license, some computer skills, and comfort around shop equipment.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Philadelphia, PA, US

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $25.74 – $31.00 per hour

Warehouse role focused on checking incoming shipments, preparing outgoing orders, and keeping inventory records accurate. A solid pick if you want steady in-person work and have good attention to detail and basic computer skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; logistics jobs in Philly tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.