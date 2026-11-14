Philly’s science scene is busy right now—labs, consultancies, and federal contractors are all adding talent. If you’re into research, data, or applied science, these four roles are worth a look.

Employer: Refined Technologies (Rizon)

Refined Technologies (Rizon) Location: Philadelphia, PA (greater Philly area, client sites)

(greater Philly area, client sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role supporting chemical applications in refineries and industrial sites. You’ll manage chemical dosing systems, sampling, basic lab testing, and equipment in tough outdoor conditions, with about 10% travel and room to grow as the company expands.

Employer: Jefferson Health / Thomas Jefferson University

Location: 951 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Bench-focused postdoc studying molecular and immunologic drivers of aggressive cancers (lymphoma, TNBC, ovarian, oral SCC). Ideal if you’re within ~1.5 years of PhD/MD-PhD, have strong cancer research skills, and want state-of-the-art cores, mentorship, and support for grants and publications.

Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A)

Location: Philadelphia AOR

Type: Contract (contingent on 2027 contract award)

(contingent on 2027 contract award) Estimated Salary Range: $110,000 – $185,000/year

Senior all‑source analyst role supporting ICE/ERO ONE with finished intelligence products, briefings, and complex analytical projects. Requires 8+ years intel/analytical experience and an active TS/SCI; strong fit if you want to stay in federal/national security work with robust benefits.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Philadelphia, PA (consulting with up to 10% travel )

(consulting with up to ) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $107,000 – $178,000/year

Client-facing consulting role helping pharma, biotech, and med‑device companies with pricing, reimbursement, and patient access strategy. Best for someone with 5+ years in market access/HEOR/healthcare consulting, strong slide and story-telling skills, and interest in a big-firm benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.