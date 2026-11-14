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📣 Multiple High-Paying Sales & Marketing Roles in Philadelphia
Philly’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—especially in healthcare, tech, and consumer brands. If you’re ready to level up your career (or break in as a new grad), these roles are worth a look.
Regional Sales Manager, Core Commercial
Employer: Securitas Technology
Location: Philadelphia, PA (regional role)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $118,000–$135,000 base + auto allowance, 401(k) match
Lead a regional sales team selling commercial electronic security solutions. You’ll own strategy, quotas, budgets, and key customer relationships, with strong benefits and clear growth paths.
Vice President, Group Account Director
Employer: Digitas Health
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $149,340–$214,620 + bonus eligible
Senior client leader role at a major healthcare agency, driving digital strategy, financials, and team development for large pharma brands. Great fit if you have 10–12 years’ experience and deep HCP/digital background.
Senior Account Director
Employer: Klick
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Drive big healthcare/pharma accounts at one of the most awarded health agencies. You’ll oversee multi-million-dollar programs, lead cross-functional teams, and grow client relationships.
Account Director
Employer: Klick
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Mid–senior client services role managing $2–3M in healthcare advertising business. Ideal if you have 6+ years in agency account management and want more ownership without jumping straight to SVP level.
Senior Account Manager, Medical Affairs
Employer: Real Chemistry
Location: Philadelphia, PA or remote (US)
Type: Full-time, hybrid/remote options
Salary: $90,000–$105,000
Day-to-day lead for medical affairs accounts—owning projects, timelines, and client relationships. Great for someone with 4–5+ years in med affairs/publications who wants more strategic input.
Bilingual Mandarin Sales Consultant
Employer: Sysco
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time, outside sales
Outside foodservice sales role focused on Mandarin-speaking customers. Mix of base pay, bonus, car allowance, and strong benefits—perfect if you have restaurant/culinary or B2B sales experience and speak Mandarin.
Account Executive – Pathology
Employer: Roche
Location: Field-based, Central/Eastern PA (must live within 50 miles)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $86,700–$160,900 + incentives
Sell tissue diagnostics solutions into medium–large accounts. You’ll manage a sizable territory, build relationships with lab decision-makers, and work with a global healthcare leader.
Business Development Coordinator
Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000–$95,000
Support marketing and BD for the Insurance + Reinsurance Litigation group—research, pitches, events, and thought leadership. Great step if you have 4+ years of professional services BD/marketing.
Client Executive – Philadelphia
Employer: BlueVoyant
Location: Remote, based in Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Enterprise cybersecurity sales role owning territory growth, new logos, and renewals. Ideal for a hunter with 5+ years in complex B2B tech sales and experience co-selling with partners like Microsoft.
Product Manager, Embedded Finance – Healthcare Payments (VP)
Employer: JPMorgan Chase
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
VP-level product role building embedded finance solutions for healthcare payments. You’ll own strategy, roadmap, and launches across a highly cross-functional, data-driven environment.
New Grad Broker – Commercial Real Estate
Employer: Colliers
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Entry-level sales/leasing role for recent or upcoming grads (Fall 2026–Spring 2027). You’ll prospect, network, and learn the CRE business while working toward your real estate license.
Sales Operations Analyst
Employer: CRH / Oldcastle APG
Location: Remote – must live near Philadelphia, Atlanta, or Dallas
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000–$85,000 + benefits
Support a national B2B sales org with reporting, forecasting, pricing, and planning. Great fit if you like analytics, dashboards, and keeping big sales teams running smoothly.
ODP Business Development Manager
Employer: Miracle Makers Home Care
Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-person)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9–5
Salary: $47,000–$62,000 + bonuses
Blend of business development and client services in home care—recruit caregivers, build community partnerships, and manage relationships with families and referral sources.
Assistant Buyer
Employer: Printfresh LLC
Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid: Tue–Thu in office)
Type: Full-time
Support buying for a creative lifestyle brand—assortment planning, sales reporting, vendor orders, and sample management. Nice match if you love data, details, and product.
Events Marketing Specialist
Employer: Integral Molecular
Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid after training)
Type: Full-time
Own conferences and webinars for a biotech company—logistics, campaigns, and lead tracking across 20+ scientific events a year. Great for B2B marketers who like events and analytics.
Trade Marketing Manager – Philadelphia Metro
Employer: Stateside Brands
Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, ~1 day/week in Center City)
Type: Full-time, field-based
Salary: Estimated $120,000–$140,000 base
Lead local trade marketing for fast-growing beverage brands across on- and off-premise channels. You’ll own retail programs, partnerships, and promotions in the Philly market.
Marketing & Community Ambassador (Field Outreach + Social Media)
Employer: The Children’s Tooth Spa
Location: Philadelphia & Chester, PA (in-person, field-heavy)
Type: Full-time (starts part-time, grows to 40 hrs)
Pay: $25/hour + mileage
Split your week between community outreach (schools, daycares, clinics) and creating TikTok/IG content. Perfect if you love people, kids, and making short-form video.
Luxury Leasing Consultant – Park Towne Place
Employer: AIR Communities
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20/hour base + commissions + 25% rent discount
High-energy sales role leasing luxury apartments, with strong commission upside and a winter break after peak season. Great if you enjoy face-to-face sales and resident experience.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Philly’s market moves fast, and the best roles don’t sit open for long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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