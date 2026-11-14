Philly’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—especially in healthcare, tech, and consumer brands. If you’re ready to level up your career (or break in as a new grad), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Securitas Technology

Location: Philadelphia, PA (regional role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000–$135,000 base + auto allowance, 401(k) match

Lead a regional sales team selling commercial electronic security solutions. You’ll own strategy, quotas, budgets, and key customer relationships, with strong benefits and clear growth paths.

Employer: Digitas Health

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,340–$214,620 + bonus eligible

Senior client leader role at a major healthcare agency, driving digital strategy, financials, and team development for large pharma brands. Great fit if you have 10–12 years’ experience and deep HCP/digital background.

Employer: Klick

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Drive big healthcare/pharma accounts at one of the most awarded health agencies. You’ll oversee multi-million-dollar programs, lead cross-functional teams, and grow client relationships.

Employer: Klick

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Mid–senior client services role managing $2–3M in healthcare advertising business. Ideal if you have 6+ years in agency account management and want more ownership without jumping straight to SVP level.

Employer: Real Chemistry

Location: Philadelphia, PA or remote (US)

Type: Full-time, hybrid/remote options

Salary: $90,000–$105,000

Day-to-day lead for medical affairs accounts—owning projects, timelines, and client relationships. Great for someone with 4–5+ years in med affairs/publications who wants more strategic input.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Outside foodservice sales role focused on Mandarin-speaking customers. Mix of base pay, bonus, car allowance, and strong benefits—perfect if you have restaurant/culinary or B2B sales experience and speak Mandarin.

Employer: Roche

Location: Field-based, Central/Eastern PA (must live within 50 miles)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,700–$160,900 + incentives

Sell tissue diagnostics solutions into medium–large accounts. You’ll manage a sizable territory, build relationships with lab decision-makers, and work with a global healthcare leader.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$95,000

Support marketing and BD for the Insurance + Reinsurance Litigation group—research, pitches, events, and thought leadership. Great step if you have 4+ years of professional services BD/marketing.

Employer: BlueVoyant

Location: Remote, based in Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Enterprise cybersecurity sales role owning territory growth, new logos, and renewals. Ideal for a hunter with 5+ years in complex B2B tech sales and experience co-selling with partners like Microsoft.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

VP-level product role building embedded finance solutions for healthcare payments. You’ll own strategy, roadmap, and launches across a highly cross-functional, data-driven environment.

Employer: Colliers

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Entry-level sales/leasing role for recent or upcoming grads (Fall 2026–Spring 2027). You’ll prospect, network, and learn the CRE business while working toward your real estate license.

Employer: CRH / Oldcastle APG

Location: Remote – must live near Philadelphia, Atlanta, or Dallas

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$85,000 + benefits

Support a national B2B sales org with reporting, forecasting, pricing, and planning. Great fit if you like analytics, dashboards, and keeping big sales teams running smoothly.

Employer: Miracle Makers Home Care

Location: Philadelphia, PA (in-person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9–5

Salary: $47,000–$62,000 + bonuses

Blend of business development and client services in home care—recruit caregivers, build community partnerships, and manage relationships with families and referral sources.

Employer: Printfresh LLC

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid: Tue–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Support buying for a creative lifestyle brand—assortment planning, sales reporting, vendor orders, and sample management. Nice match if you love data, details, and product.

Employer: Integral Molecular

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid after training)

Type: Full-time

Own conferences and webinars for a biotech company—logistics, campaigns, and lead tracking across 20+ scientific events a year. Great for B2B marketers who like events and analytics.

Employer: Stateside Brands

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, ~1 day/week in Center City)

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Estimated $120,000–$140,000 base

Lead local trade marketing for fast-growing beverage brands across on- and off-premise channels. You’ll own retail programs, partnerships, and promotions in the Philly market.

Employer: The Children’s Tooth Spa

Location: Philadelphia & Chester, PA (in-person, field-heavy)

Type: Full-time (starts part-time, grows to 40 hrs)

Pay: $25/hour + mileage

Split your week between community outreach (schools, daycares, clinics) and creating TikTok/IG content. Perfect if you love people, kids, and making short-form video.

Employer: AIR Communities

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour base + commissions + 25% rent discount

High-energy sales role leasing luxury apartments, with strong commission upside and a winter break after peak season. Great if you enjoy face-to-face sales and resident experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Philly’s market moves fast, and the best roles don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.