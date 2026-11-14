Philly is busy and growing, and so are local safety and security teams. If you like protecting people, property, or public spaces, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This behind-the-scenes role uses CCTV to watch the casino floor, parking areas, and count rooms to protect guests, staff, and assets. Comes with strong benefits like health coverage, retirement match, bonuses, free parking, and free/discounted meals.

Employer: Jefferson Health / Thomas Jefferson University

Location: 1020 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time (regular, ~30 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Watch over the pool, sauna, and deck to keep students and members safe, respond to emergencies, and handle daily water testing and cleaning. Requires lifeguard and First Aid certification, and comes with access to Jefferson’s benefits and tuition discounts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: 1 Lincoln Financial Way, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri overnights

Pay: $22.85/hour

Lead a team of officers at the home of the Eagles, handling overnight stadium security and supervising staff on your shift. Role offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and clear career advancement if you have prior CPO and supervisor experience.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: 6300 block of Stenton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Sat 9am–4pm

Pay: $35.00/hour

Daytime armed bank security role focused on patrols, customer service, and incident response. Requires 5+ years security experience, ACT 235, and license to carry, with full-time benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Philadelphia, PA (multiple sites)

Type: Full-time, 30–40 hrs/week, variable shifts

Pay: $20.79/hour

Great if you like variety: you’ll patrol different bank and client locations, pick up shifts through a self-scheduling app, and handle reports and customer service. Comes with benefits, paid training, and a path to more permanent posts.

Employer: IronRock Security

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–3:30pm

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Unarmed role at a school, focused on access control, patrols, and keeping staff and students safe during the school day. Offers medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with a 10% match for eligible employees.

Employer: Metro One LPSG

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Not listed (security/loss prevention)

Not listed (security/loss prevention) Salary: Not listed

Work in retail loss prevention, watching for theft, spotting suspicious behavior, and helping reduce product loss. You’ll get weekly pay, benefits, flexible schedules, and 401(k), and they prefer candidates with military, corrections, LP, or law enforcement backgrounds.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: 100 block of East Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, multiple shifts

Pay: $19.00/hour

Armed hospital security with flex scheduling, patrolling, responding to incidents, and supporting staff and visitors. Requires ACT 235 and security experience, with access to benefits and vacation at eligible assignments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.