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Philadelphia
🚔 Philadelphia public safety roundup – multiple security roles hiring now
13 days ago
Philly is busy and growing, and so are local safety and security teams. If you like protecting people, property, or public spaces, there are several solid options open right now.
Surveillance Operator – Philadelphia
- Employer: Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This behind-the-scenes role uses CCTV to watch the casino floor, parking areas, and count rooms to protect guests, staff, and assets. Comes with strong benefits like health coverage, retirement match, bonuses, free parking, and free/discounted meals.
Lifeguard – Part Time (30 hours/week)
- Employer: Jefferson Health / Thomas Jefferson University
- Location: 1020 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time (regular, ~30 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Watch over the pool, sauna, and deck to keep students and members safe, respond to emergencies, and handle daily water testing and cleaning. Requires lifeguard and First Aid certification, and comes with access to Jefferson’s benefits and tuition discounts.
Security Shift Supervisor – Lincoln Financial Field
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: 1 Lincoln Financial Way, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri overnights
- Pay: $22.85/hour
Lead a team of officers at the home of the Eagles, handling overnight stadium security and supervising staff on your shift. Role offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and clear career advancement if you have prior CPO and supervisor experience.
Security Officer – Armed, Citizens Bank
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: 6300 block of Stenton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Sat 9am–4pm
- Pay: $35.00/hour
Daytime armed bank security role focused on patrols, customer service, and incident response. Requires 5+ years security experience, ACT 235, and license to carry, with full-time benefits and room to grow.
Security Officer Flex – Banks (Unarmed Mobile Patrol Driver)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (multiple sites)
- Type: Full-time, 30–40 hrs/week, variable shifts
- Pay: $20.79/hour
Great if you like variety: you’ll patrol different bank and client locations, pick up shifts through a self-scheduling app, and handle reports and customer service. Comes with benefits, paid training, and a path to more permanent posts.
School Security Officer
- Employer: IronRock Security
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–3:30pm
- Pay: $18–$20/hour
Unarmed role at a school, focused on access control, patrols, and keeping staff and students safe during the school day. Offers medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with a 10% match for eligible employees.
Asset Protection Officer
- Employer: Metro One LPSG
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Not listed (security/loss prevention)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in retail loss prevention, watching for theft, spotting suspicious behavior, and helping reduce product loss. You’ll get weekly pay, benefits, flexible schedules, and 401(k), and they prefer candidates with military, corrections, LP, or law enforcement backgrounds.
Security Officer (Armed) – Saint Christopher’s Hospital
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: 100 block of East Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time, multiple shifts
- Pay: $19.00/hour
Armed hospital security with flex scheduling, patrolling, responding to incidents, and supporting staff and visitors. Requires ACT 235 and security experience, with access to benefits and vacation at eligible assignments.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.