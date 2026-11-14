Philadelphia’s making scene is busy right now – from custom metal studios to big national brands, there’s solid demand for people who like working with their hands and tools.

Here are several manufacturing & production roles hiring in Philadelphia, PA:

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Philadelphia, PA (regional travel across Eastern PA & nearby states)

(regional travel across Eastern PA & nearby states) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $33–$39/hr + per diem + paid travel + profit sharing (about $120K+/yr)

Work on large industrial packaging and processing equipment, with paid travel time, company car, 2x weekend pay, 6% 401(k) match, and strong benefits. Heavy electrical/mechanical troubleshooting and frequent overnight travel; you work from home when not on the road.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead a busy vehicle and trailer repair shop, coordinating multiple teams and using diagnostic tools to keep a huge fleet in shape. Comes with paid training, benefits (if eligible), a $100 hiring bonus, and chances to move up inside a well-known company.

Employer: John Rais Studios

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week , in-person)

Full-time (about , in-person) Salary: $26–$32/hr

Join a blacksmithing design/build studio making high-end architectural metalwork, furniture, and sculpture. You’ll read drawings, forge, weld (mostly TIG), machine, and finish custom pieces, with paid time off and lots of room to grow your craft skills.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.