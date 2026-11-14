Philadelphia’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators and insurance/claims pros. If you’re open to hybrid work and complex cases, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on auto bodily injury and complex liability claims, including severe injury and coverage litigation. Good fit if you have 3–5 years casualty claims experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, 401k match, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle litigated and complex injury claims from personal and commercial auto policies. You’ll manage coverage letters, strategy with defense counsel, and reserves; ideal if you have 5+ years claims adjusting or a degree and like deep case work plus solid benefits.

Employer: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Location: Center City Philadelphia, PA (or NYC)

(or NYC) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$175,000 base, DOE

Join a national complex civil litigation firm on high‑stakes consumer protection and class actions. Needs 3+ years class action experience, JD from an ABA school, and bar in PA or NY.

Employer: Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on public finance and infrastructure transactions—drafting financing/closing documents, managing due diligence, and running closings. Great for paralegals with 2+ years transactional experience who like big‑firm work and a hybrid schedule.

Employer: W3Global (for a national civil litigation firm)

W3Global (for a national civil litigation firm) Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, not specified

Join a first‑party property coverage team handling coverage analysis and litigation. Looking for 4+ years insurance coverage experience, with a clear path to partnership, hybrid schedule, and reasonable billable expectations.

Employer: Taylor Root (recruiting for mid-size firm)

Taylor Root (recruiting for mid-size firm) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000–$190,000 base + additional attorney fees

Represent plaintiffs in personal injury litigation with a focus on claim evaluation and negotiation. Best for attorneys with 5+ years PI litigation, PA bar, and interest in strong comp plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401k match.

Employer: Jobot (for multi-state litigation firm)

Jobot (for multi-state litigation firm) Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$180,000 per year

Defense role covering civil and insurance/commercial litigation in PA and NJ, with heavy courtroom work, motions, and depositions. Requires JD, PA + NJ bars, and 2+ years civil defense; comes with hybrid schedule and full benefits.

Employer: Palladino | Isbell | Casazza (PIC Law)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Manage a mixed immigration caseload (family, employment, court work) at a mission‑driven firm. You’ll get full healthcare (incl. vision) day one, 401k with match, 36‑week parental leave, and generous PTO; ideal with 1–3 years immigration experience.

Employer: gpac (for full-service firm)

gpac (for full-service firm) Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, not specified

Litigate sophisticated commercial disputes in PA state and federal courts. Firm wants 3–5 years litigation experience, PA bar (NJ a plus), and strong writing; offers hybrid work and full benefits.

Employer: CyberCoders (for defense firm)

CyberCoders (for defense firm) Location: Philadelphia or Malvern, PA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$150,000 per year

Defend personal injury, premises liability, and insurance matters from intake through trial or resolution. Great for attorneys with 3–5+ years GL/insurance defense who want trial work, hybrid schedule, and health, dental, vision, PTO, bonus, and tech allowance.

Employer: CyberCoders (for litigation firm)

CyberCoders (for litigation firm) Location: Center City Philadelphia, PA or Cherry Hill, NJ (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$180,000 base + bonuses

Plaintiff‑side personal injury role handling cases end‑to‑end, with real courtroom time and mediation work. Needs 2+ years PI litigation and PA or NJ bar; comes with comprehensive benefits, employer‑matched IRA, and flexible hybrid schedule.

Employer: CyberCoders (for defense firm)

CyberCoders (for defense firm) Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$185,000 per year

Trial‑heavy defense litigation role handling GL, premises, and construction matters from intake through verdict. Designed for 3+ years civil defense with real trial experience who want autonomy, high‑end comp, and 1–2 remote days per week.

Employer: Sedgwick

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid – 2 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle PA workers’ comp lost‑time and litigated claims for major clients, from investigation through settlement. Best for folks with 4+ years claims management and PA jurisdiction knowledge, looking for a global company, flexible schedule, and day‑one 401k and benefits.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Philly legal roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.