Philadelphia’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI roles, from hands-on engineering to director-level leadership. Here are some of the strongest IT openings hiring in and around Philadelphia, PA.

Employer: City of Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, PA (city residency required within 6 months)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $105,000

Help shape the city’s enterprise data models and quality standards that power tools like Atlas and Property.phila.gov. Great fit if you love SQL, data modeling, and cross-department collaboration, plus strong public-sector benefits and free SEPTA rides for eligible employees.

Employer: Transamerica

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $177,000 – $230,000 + bonus

Lead global procurement technology for a major financial services company—owning platforms, integrations, and AI-enabled automation. Ideal for a seasoned engineering leader with DevOps chops and experience in large, distributed environments.

Employer: Droisys

Location: Philadelphia, PA (remote OK, onsite preferred)

Type: Contract, 12+ months

Salary: Not listed

Contract role for a hands-on Google Cloud data engineer working with BigQuery, Dataflow (Java), Cloud Composer, and Dataform. Good match if you enjoy deep pipeline work, Airflow DAGs, and production data reliability.

Employer: CapTech

Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Consulting role leading Azure and .NET cloud solutions for Fortune 500 clients. You’ll architect microservices, APIs, and AI/ML solutions while mentoring teams and enjoying strong L&D and flexible work benefits.

Employer: Essity

Location: Philadelphia, PA or Neenah/Menasha/Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend Power BI, SQL/Python, and advanced analytics to drive pricing and commercial decisions. Great for someone with 2+ years in analytics who wants more exposure to AI and Databricks in a global company.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: City-specific ranges via KPMG pay transparency link

Consulting role securing AWS/Azure/GCP environments—identity, encryption, DevSecOps, containers, and more. Good fit if you have 3+ years in cloud security and want client-facing work with big-name enterprises.

Employer: Gopuff

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $125,000 + bonus + equity

Own the data models that power Gopuff’s supply chain and merchandising decisions, plus some marketing analytics. Strong role if you’re great with SQL, dbt-style modeling, and Looker dashboards.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,000 – $240,500

Hands-on GenAI/LLM engineering role building RAG, embeddings, and production LLM services (Claude, GPT, Gemini) for Human Capital products. Ideal for someone with several years of LLM, data, and DevOps experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $207,000

Lead technical design and integration of OneStream for budgeting and planning, especially in federal environments. Good for EPM developers who want to step into senior consulting work (Secret clearance required or obtainable).

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,400 – $207,800

Focus on patching and remediation across large enterprise environments, using tools like BigFix, SCCM, Tenable, or Qualys. Great if you enjoy turning vulnerability data into concrete patch plans and metrics.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000 – $160,000

Blend software engineering with public-sector eligibility systems (Medicaid, SNAP, TANF). You’ll support modernization from mainframe to cloud, troubleshoot across environments, and work closely with state HHS programs.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Senior leadership role architecting Appian and low-code solutions, integrating with cloud platforms and automation tools. Strong match if you’ve led complex BPM programs and enjoy client-facing strategy work.

Employer: Power Home Remodeling

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Own the roadmap for internal software (Nitro), working directly with C-level leaders and scrum teams. Great for an experienced Agile Product Owner who likes deep stakeholder contact and full lifecycle ownership.

Employer: Storage Strategies, Inc. (SSI)

Location: Philadelphia Navy Yard (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Naval Surface Warfare Center with database development (SQL, Oracle, Access), MS Teams structures, and financial tracking tools. Requires U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain or hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first, based in Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (listed as Volunteer in feed, but includes salary & benefits)

Salary (most states): $115,000 – $165,000

Salary (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT): $130,000 – $180,000

Join the Developer Productivity org to improve CI/CD and release tooling for engineers across Affirm. Good for early-career backend engineers (Python or Kotlin) who like infrastructure, Kubernetes, and scaling developer workflows.

Employer: URBN (Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People & Nuuly)

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on URBN’s Kafka-based event streaming platform and cloud-native services, mostly in Python and GCP. Nice fit if you have 2–5 years’ experience and want to deepen your skills in distributed systems.

Employer: PwC

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Director-level role leading AWS cloud and network architecture programs from strategy through delivery. Best for senior leaders with deep AWS consulting experience and a track record of growing client accounts.

Employer: Arbill Industries Inc

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on full stack role building internal tools, integrations (ERP, CRM, Microsoft 365), and AI-assisted automations for a distribution business. You’ll work directly with warehouse, supply chain, and sales teams and see your impact quickly.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams are flexible if your core skills are strong. Save the links you like and get those applications in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.