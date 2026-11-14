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💻 Philadelphia IT Openings with Multiple $100K+ Roles
Philadelphia’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI roles, from hands-on engineering to director-level leadership. Here are some of the strongest IT openings hiring in and around Philadelphia, PA.
Data Architect / Quality Assurance Engineer
Employer: City of Philadelphia
Location: Philadelphia, PA (city residency required within 6 months)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $105,000
Help shape the city’s enterprise data models and quality standards that power tools like Atlas and Property.phila.gov. Great fit if you love SQL, data modeling, and cross-department collaboration, plus strong public-sector benefits and free SEPTA rides for eligible employees.
Director, Software Engineering – Procurement
Employer: Transamerica
Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $177,000 – $230,000 + bonus
Lead global procurement technology for a major financial services company—owning platforms, integrations, and AI-enabled automation. Ideal for a seasoned engineering leader with DevOps chops and experience in large, distributed environments.
GCP Data Engineer
Employer: Droisys
Location: Philadelphia, PA (remote OK, onsite preferred)
Type: Contract, 12+ months
Salary: Not listed
Contract role for a hands-on Google Cloud data engineer working with BigQuery, Dataflow (Java), Cloud Composer, and Dataform. Good match if you enjoy deep pipeline work, Airflow DAGs, and production data reliability.
.NET Cloud Architect
Employer: CapTech
Location: Philadelphia, PA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Consulting role leading Azure and .NET cloud solutions for Fortune 500 clients. You’ll architect microservices, APIs, and AI/ML solutions while mentoring teams and enjoying strong L&D and flexible work benefits.
Commercial Analyst – Advanced Analytics
Employer: Essity
Location: Philadelphia, PA or Neenah/Menasha/Appleton, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend Power BI, SQL/Python, and advanced analytics to drive pricing and commercial decisions. Great for someone with 2+ years in analytics who wants more exposure to AI and Databricks in a global company.
Senior Associate, Cloud and Platform Security
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: City-specific ranges via KPMG pay transparency link
Consulting role securing AWS/Azure/GCP environments—identity, encryption, DevSecOps, containers, and more. Good fit if you have 3+ years in cloud security and want client-facing work with big-name enterprises.
Analytics Engineer
Employer: Gopuff
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $125,000 + bonus + equity
Own the data models that power Gopuff’s supply chain and merchandising decisions, plus some marketing analytics. Strong role if you’re great with SQL, dbt-style modeling, and Looker dashboards.
AI Engineer III
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $122,000 – $240,500
Hands-on GenAI/LLM engineering role building RAG, embeddings, and production LLM services (Claude, GPT, Gemini) for Human Capital products. Ideal for someone with several years of LLM, data, and DevOps experience.
OneStream Developer Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000 – $207,000
Lead technical design and integration of OneStream for budgeting and planning, especially in federal environments. Good for EPM developers who want to step into senior consulting work (Secret clearance required or obtainable).
Cyber Senior Consultant – ASM Vulnerability Management (Patching)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,400 – $207,800
Focus on patching and remediation across large enterprise environments, using tools like BigFix, SCCM, Tenable, or Qualys. Great if you enjoy turning vulnerability data into concrete patch plans and metrics.
Health & Human Services – Technical Engineer (Senior Consultant)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $102,000 – $160,000
Blend software engineering with public-sector eligibility systems (Medicaid, SNAP, TANF). You’ll support modernization from mainframe to cloud, troubleshoot across environments, and work closely with state HHS programs.
Appian Solution Architect – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Senior leadership role architecting Appian and low-code solutions, integrating with cloud platforms and automation tools. Strong match if you’ve led complex BPM programs and enjoy client-facing strategy work.
Product Owner
Employer: Power Home Remodeling
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Commensurate with experience
Own the roadmap for internal software (Nitro), working directly with C-level leaders and scrum teams. Great for an experienced Agile Product Owner who likes deep stakeholder contact and full lifecycle ownership.
Systems Analyst
Employer: Storage Strategies, Inc. (SSI)
Location: Philadelphia Navy Yard (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the Naval Surface Warfare Center with database development (SQL, Oracle, Access), MS Teams structures, and financial tracking tools. Requires U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain or hold a Secret clearance.
Software Engineer I, Backend (Continuous Delivery)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Remote-first, based in Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time (listed as Volunteer in feed, but includes salary & benefits)
Salary (most states): $115,000 – $165,000
Salary (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT): $130,000 – $180,000
Join the Developer Productivity org to improve CI/CD and release tooling for engineers across Affirm. Good for early-career backend engineers (Python or Kotlin) who like infrastructure, Kubernetes, and scaling developer workflows.
URBN Software Engineer II
Employer: URBN (Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People & Nuuly)
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work on URBN’s Kafka-based event streaming platform and cloud-native services, mostly in Python and GCP. Nice fit if you have 2–5 years’ experience and want to deepen your skills in distributed systems.
AWS Cloud Infrastructure and Operations Delivery Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Director-level role leading AWS cloud and network architecture programs from strategy through delivery. Best for senior leaders with deep AWS consulting experience and a track record of growing client accounts.
Full Stack Developer
Employer: Arbill Industries Inc
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on full stack role building internal tools, integrations (ERP, CRM, Microsoft 365), and AI-assisted automations for a distribution business. You’ll work directly with warehouse, supply chain, and sales teams and see your impact quickly.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams are flexible if your core skills are strong. Save the links you like and get those applications in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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