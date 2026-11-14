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🏥 Philadelphia Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Philly’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to schools and clinics, there’s something for almost every license and specialty.
Here are several standout Healthcare & Medical openings in Philadelphia, PA you can scan and apply to fast:
Assistant Professor Academic Clinician – Stroke/Neurointerventionalist
- Employer: University of Pennsylvania
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, faculty (non-tenure, Academic Clinician)
High-acuity role for a neurologist with vascular neurology + neurointerventional fellowship training. You’ll spend most of your time doing neurointerventional procedures, stroke service, and teaching med students, residents, and fellows.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Personal Care (3pm–11pm)
- Employer: Wesley Enhanced Living
- Location: Stapeley campus, 6300 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, evenings LPN role in a personal care setting with a strong senior-care focus and every other weekend requirement. Offers competitive pay, health, dental, life, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and Daily Pay.
Chiropractor – Base up to $100K + Incentive
- Employer: FBSPL
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time Outpatient chiropractic role with base salary up to $100,000 plus incentives and 10 days PTO + 401(k). Open to new grads and experienced chiropractors.
Clinic LPN – $38/hr (Contract)
- Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, contract (40 hrs/week) Work across community and wellness clinics, immunization sites, and travel health clinics under RN/MD supervision. Pays $38/hour with weekly pay, health benefits, and 401(k).
Clinical Nurse 2 – Cardiac Surgical PCU (HUP)
- Employer: Penn Medicine – University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Location: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, rotating 12s (days/nights) Experienced BSN RN (15+ months experience) for a 24-bed cardiac surgical PCU caring for post–open heart, valve, thoracic/aortic, and transplant patients. Strong focus on evidence-based practice, teamwork, and robust benefits + tuition assistance.
Physical Therapist – Per Diem (Nazareth Hospital)
- Employer: Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic
- Location: Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time, per diem, day shift PT role mainly in outpatient therapy (with inpatient as needed), at least two weekend shifts/month and two holidays/year. Offers flexible scheduling, free parking, and a mission-driven environment.
Pharmacy Tech – Per Diem (Nazareth Hospital)
- Employer: Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic
- Location: Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time, PRN, evenings (2:30pm–11pm) Inpatient hospital pharmacy tech role supporting medication prep, Pyxis, IV room workflow, and inventory. Every 4th weekend + holidays per department needs, with flexible schedules and free onsite parking.
Acute Care Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – GYN/Onc @ HUP
- Employer: Penn Medicine – University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Location: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week, two 10-hr shifts) Advanced Practice Provider role on an inpatient gynecologic oncology service, caring for patients on aggressive chemo and post-surgery. Acute Care NP or PA with master’s required; oncology experience preferred; includes weekends and holidays.
Registered Nurse – Practice (Pediatrics)
- Employer: Nemours Children’s Health
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (with travel to other Delaware Valley clinics)
- Type: Full-time Pediatric RN role in primary and/or specialty care, including in-office care and telephone triage. Requires AHA BLS, pediatric experience (1–3 years), and BSN within 3–4 years if not already held.
Advanced Endoscopy Gastroenterologist – Academic Faculty
- Employer: Jefferson Health / Thomas Jefferson University
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, academic faculty High-level GI role focused on third-space endoscopy (POEM, G-POEM, ESD, EMR, EUS, ERCP) within a nationally recognized advanced endoscopy program. Mix of complex procedures, fellow education, and clinical research.
Trauma Program Manager
- Employer: Jefferson Health
- Location: 111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, days (40 hrs/week) Leadership role overseeing trauma patient care systems and accreditation standards. Requires master’s degree, PA RN, 5+ years progressive leadership, and experience in emergency, surgical, or critical care trauma nursing.
Occupational Therapist – School-Based (K–12+)
- Employer: Merakey
- Location: 3240 N Hancock St, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time School OT role at $41.03/hour, serving students in grades K–12+, including those with autism. Includes IEP work, direct treatment, and collaboration with teachers and families, plus strong medical, retirement, DailyPay, tuition help, and wellness benefits.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Pediatric Unit
- Employer: Belmont Behavioral Health System
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, daytime BCBA role on a specialty pediatric unit focusing on children with ASD. $30–$40/hour depending on experience, daytime hours, supervision of RBTs/BHAs, behavior plan development, and staff training.
General Nocturnist Anesthesiologist – Einstein Medical Center
- Employer: Jefferson Health
- Location: Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, 5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, nocturnist schedule Dedicated night/weekend anesthesiology role with one 12-hr overnight + one 24-hr weekend shift weekly. Diverse adult case mix (no peds) and highly competitive compensation, 6 weeks vacation + 1 week CME, $3,000 CME, pension, 403(b)/457, and malpractice with tail.
Manager – Clinical Documentation Specialist
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time, consulting Senior CDI leader role in Deloitte’s Regulatory, Risk & Forensic team, working with health systems on documentation quality, compliance, and reimbursement. Requires clinical degree + CCDS/CDIP, 7+ years acute inpatient/CDI experience, and offers an estimated salary range of $122,000–$240,500, plus potential incentive.
Registered Nurse / RN – Ambulatory (Travel, 8 Weeks)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Contract, travel (5x8 days, 8 weeks) Short-term ambulatory RN contract starting 11/30/2026 with estimated gross weekly pay of $1,653 (incl. ~$853 stipend). Comes with day-one medical, 401(k), and ESOP participation.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Operating Room | Part-Time
- Employer: Wills Eye Hospital
- Location: Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week) OR staff nurse role at a nationally ranked eye hospital, working scrub and circulating in ophthalmic surgery. Requires PA RN, BLS, 1+ year clinical experience, with competitive pay, benefits, tuition assistance, and strong training.
Travel MRI Technologist – Nights – TRS Healthcare
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, nights MRI Tech travel contract starting 12/07/2026, 8-hour night shifts. Pay package is based on 40 hours/week with tax-free stipend to be confirmed; TRS offers nationwide support and benefits for allied travelers.
Travel MRI Technologist – $3,045/week – MedPro
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Allied Staffing
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, nights MRI Tech travel role starting 12/07/2026 with an estimated $3,045 per week. Includes weekly pay, housing or allowance, health insurance, 401(k) match, and on-staff clinical support.
Travel MRI Technologist – $3,073/week – TotalMed
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, nights Immediate MRI Tech travel opening at $3,073 per week, 8-hour night shifts. Requires 1+ year MRI experience, ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT, BLS, with day-one benefits, 401(k), and wellness perks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and solid internal mobility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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