Philly’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to schools and clinics, there’s something for almost every license and specialty.

Here are several standout Healthcare & Medical openings in Philadelphia, PA you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, faculty (non-tenure, Academic Clinician)

High-acuity role for a neurologist with vascular neurology + neurointerventional fellowship training. You’ll spend most of your time doing neurointerventional procedures, stroke service, and teaching med students, residents, and fellows.

Employer: Wesley Enhanced Living

Location: Stapeley campus, 6300 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA

Stapeley campus, 6300 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, evenings LPN role in a personal care setting with a strong senior-care focus and every other weekend requirement. Offers competitive pay, health, dental, life, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and Daily Pay.

Employer: FBSPL

FBSPL Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time Outpatient chiropractic role with base salary up to $100,000 plus incentives and 10 days PTO + 401(k). Open to new grads and experienced chiropractors.

Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, contract (40 hrs/week) Work across community and wellness clinics, immunization sites, and travel health clinics under RN/MD supervision. Pays $38/hour with weekly pay, health benefits, and 401(k).

Employer: Penn Medicine – University of Pennsylvania Health System

Penn Medicine – University of Pennsylvania Health System Location: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, rotating 12s (days/nights) Experienced BSN RN (15+ months experience) for a 24-bed cardiac surgical PCU caring for post–open heart, valve, thoracic/aortic, and transplant patients. Strong focus on evidence-based practice, teamwork, and robust benefits + tuition assistance.

Employer: Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Location: Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia, PA Type: Part-time, per diem, day shift PT role mainly in outpatient therapy (with inpatient as needed), at least two weekend shifts/month and two holidays/year. Offers flexible scheduling, free parking, and a mission-driven environment.

Employer: Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Location: Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia, PA Type: Part-time, PRN, evenings (2:30pm–11pm) Inpatient hospital pharmacy tech role supporting medication prep, Pyxis, IV room workflow, and inventory. Every 4th weekend + holidays per department needs, with flexible schedules and free onsite parking.

Employer: Penn Medicine – University of Pennsylvania Health System

Penn Medicine – University of Pennsylvania Health System Location: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week, two 10-hr shifts) Advanced Practice Provider role on an inpatient gynecologic oncology service, caring for patients on aggressive chemo and post-surgery. Acute Care NP or PA with master’s required; oncology experience preferred; includes weekends and holidays.

Employer: Nemours Children’s Health

Location: Philadelphia, PA (with travel to other Delaware Valley clinics)

Philadelphia, PA (with travel to other Delaware Valley clinics) Type: Full-time Pediatric RN role in primary and/or specialty care, including in-office care and telephone triage. Requires AHA BLS, pediatric experience (1–3 years), and BSN within 3–4 years if not already held.

Employer: Jefferson Health / Thomas Jefferson University

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, academic faculty High-level GI role focused on third-space endoscopy (POEM, G-POEM, ESD, EMR, EUS, ERCP) within a nationally recognized advanced endoscopy program. Mix of complex procedures, fellow education, and clinical research.

Employer: Jefferson Health

Location: 111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA

111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, days (40 hrs/week) Leadership role overseeing trauma patient care systems and accreditation standards. Requires master’s degree, PA RN, 5+ years progressive leadership, and experience in emergency, surgical, or critical care trauma nursing.

Employer: Merakey

Location: 3240 N Hancock St, Philadelphia, PA

3240 N Hancock St, Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time School OT role at $41.03/hour, serving students in grades K–12+, including those with autism. Includes IEP work, direct treatment, and collaboration with teachers and families, plus strong medical, retirement, DailyPay, tuition help, and wellness benefits.

Employer: Belmont Behavioral Health System

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, daytime BCBA role on a specialty pediatric unit focusing on children with ASD. $30–$40/hour depending on experience, daytime hours, supervision of RBTs/BHAs, behavior plan development, and staff training.

Employer: Jefferson Health

Location: Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, 5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA

Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, 5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA Type: Full-time, nocturnist schedule Dedicated night/weekend anesthesiology role with one 12-hr overnight + one 24-hr weekend shift weekly. Diverse adult case mix (no peds) and highly competitive compensation, 6 weeks vacation + 1 week CME, $3,000 CME, pension, 403(b)/457, and malpractice with tail.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel up to 50%)

Philadelphia, PA (travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time, consulting Senior CDI leader role in Deloitte’s Regulatory, Risk & Forensic team, working with health systems on documentation quality, compliance, and reimbursement. Requires clinical degree + CCDS/CDIP, 7+ years acute inpatient/CDI experience, and offers an estimated salary range of $122,000–$240,500, plus potential incentive.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Contract, travel (5x8 days, 8 weeks) Short-term ambulatory RN contract starting 11/30/2026 with estimated gross weekly pay of $1,653 (incl. ~$853 stipend). Comes with day-one medical, 401(k), and ESOP participation.

Employer: Wills Eye Hospital

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19107

Philadelphia, PA 19107 Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week) OR staff nurse role at a nationally ranked eye hospital, working scrub and circulating in ophthalmic surgery. Requires PA RN, BLS, 1+ year clinical experience, with competitive pay, benefits, tuition assistance, and strong training.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, nights MRI Tech travel contract starting 12/07/2026, 8-hour night shifts. Pay package is based on 40 hours/week with tax-free stipend to be confirmed; TRS offers nationwide support and benefits for allied travelers.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Allied Staffing

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, nights MRI Tech travel role starting 12/07/2026 with an estimated $3,045 per week. Includes weekly pay, housing or allowance, health insurance, 401(k) match, and on-staff clinical support.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, nights Immediate MRI Tech travel opening at $3,073 per week, 8-hour night shifts. Requires 1+ year MRI experience, ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT, BLS, with day-one benefits, 401(k), and wellness perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and solid internal mobility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.