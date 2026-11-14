Philly’s food and hotel scene is buzzing right now—lots of front-of-house, back-of-house, and management roles open across the city. If you like fast-paced work and talking to people, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll rotate between roles like grill, fries, and guest service, all focused on hot, fresh food and happy customers. Good fit if you want fast-paced work and don’t mind jumping in wherever the team needs you.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar role at another nearby franchise location—lots of guest interaction and cross-training on different stations.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-volume Shack: manage people, P&L, inventory, and guest experience. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole kitchen operation—menus, ordering, food cost, and team leadership. Nice path toward Director of Food & Beverage and regional roles.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the bakery department: production, displays, ordering, and team coaching. Offers competitive pay, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, store discount, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Four Seasons

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-skill cook role in a Forbes Five-Star hotel, working with luxury-level standards and advanced techniques. Includes benefits, free staff meals, global room discounts, and strong career development.

Employer: Delta Hotel Philadelphia Airport

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve hotel guests, from seating to payment, in a busy airport restaurant. Great if you like steady guest flow and want to build classic serving skills.

Employer: Shaner Hotels / Residence Inn by Marriott

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix drinks, serve light bites, and keep the lounge running smoothly. Ideal if you have at least a year of F&B experience and want hotel-brand training.

Employer: Shaner Hotels / Residence Inn by Marriott

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise front desk operations, handle guest issues, and support the team. Good step up if you’ve done front desk or guest service and want leadership experience.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the front office team, support revenue goals, and oversee VIP experiences. Comes with Hilton travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, stock purchase plan, and strong career paths.

Employer: Dunkin’

Location: 3320 Grant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour + tips

Lead shifts, support the crew, and keep the store running smoothly. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, health/vision/dental, PTO, and tuition discounts.

Employer: Center City Escape

Location: Philadelphia, PA 19102

Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Fun, social role greeting guests, running games via cameras, and resetting rooms. Weekends are required, but they’re flexible with school schedules and offer employee discounts.

Employer: Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Not listed (on-site)

Not listed (on-site) Salary: Not listed

Be the first and last impression for hotel guests—greeting, helping with bags, arranging transport, and sometimes driving the shuttle. Good for people who like being on their feet and talking to guests.

Employer: Grandma’s Philly

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (~36 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour

Oversee daily operations, lead both FOH and kitchen teams, and handle scheduling, inventory, and guest experience. Strong fit if you’ve managed or supervised in restaurants before.

Employer: Poke Burri Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $14.00/hour, 20–40 hrs/week

Serve food and drinks, handle POS, and keep the dining room running smoothly. Offers employee discount, free food, flexible schedule, and paid training; Mandarin is a plus.

Employer: Acelero Learning / Shine Early Learning

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time, on-call

Pay: $16.02/hour

Prepare and serve family-style meals for young children in early education programs, following USDA and CACFP guidelines. Good for mission-driven folks who want flexible, as-needed hours.

Employer: Four Seasons

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver room service orders in a luxury hotel setting and create personalized guest experiences. Includes benefits, free meals, global room discounts, and strong training and growth.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—hospitality roles in Philly tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.