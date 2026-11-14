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Philadelphia
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Philadelphia
13 days ago
Philly’s food and hotel scene is buzzing right now—lots of front-of-house, back-of-house, and management roles open across the city. If you like fast-paced work and talking to people, this week has some solid options.
Team Member – Checkers & Rally’s (N. Broad)
- Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll rotate between roles like grill, fries, and guest service, all focused on hot, fresh food and happy customers. Good fit if you want fast-paced work and don’t mind jumping in wherever the team needs you.
Team Member – Checkers & Rally’s (N. Broad St)
- Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar role at another nearby franchise location—lots of guest interaction and cross-training on different stations.
Restaurant General Manager – Shake Shack
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a high-volume Shack: manage people, P&L, inventory, and guest experience. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and parental leave.
Executive Chef – Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue
- Employer: Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the whole kitchen operation—menus, ordering, food cost, and team leadership. Nice path toward Director of Food & Beverage and regional roles.
Bakery Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the bakery department: production, displays, ordering, and team coaching. Offers competitive pay, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, store discount, and growth opportunities.
Sky High Cook I – Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia
- Employer: Four Seasons
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-skill cook role in a Forbes Five-Star hotel, working with luxury-level standards and advanced techniques. Includes benefits, free staff meals, global room discounts, and strong career development.
Restaurant Food Server – Delta Hotel Philadelphia Airport
- Employer: Delta Hotel Philadelphia Airport
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve hotel guests, from seating to payment, in a busy airport restaurant. Great if you like steady guest flow and want to build classic serving skills.
Lounge Bartender/Server – Residence Inn Philadelphia Airport
- Employer: Shaner Hotels / Residence Inn by Marriott
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix drinks, serve light bites, and keep the lounge running smoothly. Ideal if you have at least a year of F&B experience and want hotel-brand training.
Front Desk Supervisor – Residence Inn Philadelphia Airport
- Employer: Shaner Hotels / Residence Inn by Marriott
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Supervise front desk operations, handle guest issues, and support the team. Good step up if you’ve done front desk or guest service and want leadership experience.
Assistant Front Office Manager – DoubleTree by Hilton Center City
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help lead the front office team, support revenue goals, and oversee VIP experiences. Comes with Hilton travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, stock purchase plan, and strong career paths.
Shift Leader/Coach – Dunkin’
- Employer: Dunkin’
- Location: 3320 Grant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour + tips
Lead shifts, support the crew, and keep the store running smoothly. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, health/vision/dental, PTO, and tuition discounts.
Escape Room Game Host – Center City Escape
- Employer: Center City Escape
- Location: Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
Fun, social role greeting guests, running games via cameras, and resetting rooms. Weekends are required, but they’re flexible with school schedules and offer employee discounts.
Lobby Ambassador – Rivers Casino Philadelphia
- Employer: Rivers Casino Philadelphia
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Not listed (on-site)
- Salary: Not listed
Be the first and last impression for hotel guests—greeting, helping with bags, arranging transport, and sometimes driving the shuttle. Good for people who like being on their feet and talking to guests.
Restaurant Manager – Grandma’s Philly
- Employer: Grandma’s Philly
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time (~36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour
Oversee daily operations, lead both FOH and kitchen teams, and handle scheduling, inventory, and guest experience. Strong fit if you’ve managed or supervised in restaurants before.
Server – Chinese Restaurant (Poke Burri Philadelphia)
- Employer: Poke Burri Philadelphia
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Not listed (in-person)
- Pay: $14.00/hour, 20–40 hrs/week
Serve food and drinks, handle POS, and keep the dining room running smoothly. Offers employee discount, free food, flexible schedule, and paid training; Mandarin is a plus.
Substitute Food Service Worker – Acelero/Shine Early Learning
- Employer: Acelero Learning / Shine Early Learning
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time, on-call
- Pay: $16.02/hour
Prepare and serve family-style meals for young children in early education programs, following USDA and CACFP guidelines. Good for mission-driven folks who want flexible, as-needed hours.
In-Room Dining Server – Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia
- Employer: Four Seasons
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver room service orders in a luxury hotel setting and create personalized guest experiences. Includes benefits, free meals, global room discounts, and strong training and growth.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—hospitality roles in Philly tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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