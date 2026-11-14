Philadelphia’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for folks who can run big teams, big budgets, and complex projects.

Here are several standout Executive & Management openings in and around Philadelphia, PA worth a look:

Employer: City of Philadelphia

City of Philadelphia Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $107,000

Lead multi-million-dollar, citywide tech projects and mentor other PMs while working directly with the CIO’s team. Includes strong public-sector benefits, pension, PSLF eligibility, and a residency requirement within six months.

Employer: MHW Search (for an industrial investment/development firm)

(for an industrial investment/development firm) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own ground-up industrial developments from due diligence through construction and delivery, with heavy involvement in entitlements, design, and contractor selection. Ideal if you have 7+ years in commercial/industrial development and enjoy both project execution and business development.

Employer: Egis in the U.S.

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $117,000 – $180,000 base, plus potential incentives

Lead PennDOT and Turnpike projects, manage budgets and proposals, and mentor engineers while helping shape major transportation infrastructure. Comes with robust benefits, flexible work options, and clear growth paths in a global engineering firm.

Employer: Michels Corporation – Michels Power, Inc.

Location: Eastern U.S. (Philadelphia-based region)

Type: Full-time, extensive travel (up to 100%)

Full-time, extensive travel (up to 100%) Salary: Not listed

Executive role leading regional power delivery operations (69kV–765kV) across the East. You’ll drive strategy, P&L, safety culture, and growth for transmission, distribution, and substation work at one of the largest utility contractors in North America.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Philadelphia, PA (open to multiple US offices)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,700 – $243,700

Manage high-visibility finance transformation workstreams, build executive-ready analyses, and help design Deloitte’s AI-enabled finance model. Great fit if you have 7+ years in strategy/finance transformation and want direct exposure to CFO-level decisions.

Employer: HHM Hotels

Location: Philadelphia, PA (national portfolio)

(national portfolio) Type: Full-time, frequent travel

Full-time, frequent travel Salary: Not listed

Oversee engineering standards and CapEx planning for 200+ branded and independent hotels nationwide. You’ll guide regional engineering teams, lead major mechanical projects, and push energy efficiency and sustainability across the portfolio.

Employer: Jobot (for a commercial GC/CM)

(for a commercial GC/CM) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $145,000

Run multiple commercial projects (healthcare, higher ed, labs, institutional, interiors) from precon through closeout. Offers bonus potential, solid benefits, and a stable backlog with room to grow into senior leadership.

Employer: Legends Global (at Pennsylvania Convention Center)

(at Pennsylvania Convention Center) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead set-up operations and Local 332 crews for major events at the convention center. Hands-on role for someone with 3+ years supervising in a large venue or hotel who’s comfortable with irregular hours and a 24/7 facility.

Employer: Siemens – Smart Infrastructure

Location: Harleysville/Philadelphia area, PA (hybrid/remote with regional travel)

(hybrid/remote with regional travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,485 – $148,261 + ~10% target incentive

Own large energy performance and sustainability projects from pre-bid through commissioning, leading cross-functional teams and managing budgets and risk. Great for someone with 7+ years in project leadership and strong HVAC/building systems knowledge.

Employer: Philadelphia Zoo

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: Not listed

Manage a mix of corporate, social, donor, and Zoo-produced events from sales through execution, while coordinating across animal care, safety, and guest teams. Includes benefits like 401(k) with match, health/dental, HSA, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to transferable skills and non-linear career paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.