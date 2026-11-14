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Philadelphia
👔 Multiple High-Paying Management Roles Now Hiring in Philadelphia
13 days ago
Philadelphia’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for folks who can run big teams, big budgets, and complex projects.
Here are several standout Executive & Management openings in and around Philadelphia, PA worth a look:
Senior IT Project Manager – Office of Innovation & Technology
- Employer: City of Philadelphia
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $107,000
Lead multi-million-dollar, citywide tech projects and mentor other PMs while working directly with the CIO’s team. Includes strong public-sector benefits, pension, PSLF eligibility, and a residency requirement within six months.
Senior Development Manager – Industrial Real Estate
- Employer: MHW Search (for an industrial investment/development firm)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own ground-up industrial developments from due diligence through construction and delivery, with heavy involvement in entitlements, design, and contractor selection. Ideal if you have 7+ years in commercial/industrial development and enjoy both project execution and business development.
Senior Transportation Project Manager – Civil Engineering
- Employer: Egis in the U.S.
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,000 – $180,000 base, plus potential incentives
Lead PennDOT and Turnpike projects, manage budgets and proposals, and mentor engineers while helping shape major transportation infrastructure. Comes with robust benefits, flexible work options, and clear growth paths in a global engineering firm.
Vice President – Transmission & Distribution
- Employer: Michels Corporation – Michels Power, Inc.
- Location: Eastern U.S. (Philadelphia-based region)
- Type: Full-time, extensive travel (up to 100%)
- Salary: Not listed
Executive role leading regional power delivery operations (69kV–765kV) across the East. You’ll drive strategy, P&L, safety culture, and growth for transmission, distribution, and substation work at one of the largest utility contractors in North America.
Strategy & Transformation Manager – Finance
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (open to multiple US offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,700 – $243,700
Manage high-visibility finance transformation workstreams, build executive-ready analyses, and help design Deloitte’s AI-enabled finance model. Great fit if you have 7+ years in strategy/finance transformation and want direct exposure to CFO-level decisions.
Corporate Director of Engineering – Hotel Portfolio
- Employer: HHM Hotels
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (national portfolio)
- Type: Full-time, frequent travel
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee engineering standards and CapEx planning for 200+ branded and independent hotels nationwide. You’ll guide regional engineering teams, lead major mechanical projects, and push energy efficiency and sustainability across the portfolio.
Project Manager – Commercial Construction
- Employer: Jobot (for a commercial GC/CM)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $145,000
Run multiple commercial projects (healthcare, higher ed, labs, institutional, interiors) from precon through closeout. Offers bonus potential, solid benefits, and a stable backlog with room to grow into senior leadership.
Operations Manager – Convention Center Set-Up
- Employer: Legends Global (at Pennsylvania Convention Center)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead set-up operations and Local 332 crews for major events at the convention center. Hands-on role for someone with 3+ years supervising in a large venue or hotel who’s comfortable with irregular hours and a 24/7 facility.
Senior Project Manager – Smart Buildings & Energy
- Employer: Siemens – Smart Infrastructure
- Location: Harleysville/Philadelphia area, PA (hybrid/remote with regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,485 – $148,261 + ~10% target incentive
Own large energy performance and sustainability projects from pre-bid through commissioning, leading cross-functional teams and managing budgets and risk. Great for someone with 7+ years in project leadership and strong HVAC/building systems knowledge.
Events Manager – Mission-Driven Venue
- Employer: Philadelphia Zoo
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Manage a mix of corporate, social, donor, and Zoo-produced events from sales through execution, while coordinating across animal care, safety, and guest teams. Includes benefits like 401(k) with match, health/dental, HSA, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to transferable skills and non-linear career paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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