Philly’s education scene is busy right now—from early childhood centers to universities, schools are hiring across all levels. If you teach, lead, or support learning, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Acelero Learning

Acelero Learning Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39,172/year

This role co-leads a small Early Head Start classroom (6–8 children, birth to age 3) using Creative Curriculum to support school readiness and social-emotional growth. Strong fit if you have (or can earn) an Infant/Toddler CDA or ECE degree and want great time off, 401(k) match, and robust health benefits.

Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)

(via Crossover) Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-campus role at an Alpha location)

Type: Full-time, year-round, W2

Salary: $400,000/year, paid weekly

Lead family relationships for a single Alpha campus built around AI-powered “2 Hour Learning.” Ideal for a seasoned independent school leader or high-touch client-service pro used to working with ultra–high-net-worth families and managing complex parent concerns.

Employer: Jefferson (Philadelphia University/Thomas Jefferson University)

Location: Philadelphia, PA (teaching online, asynchronous )

(teaching ) Type: Temporary/Part-time Adjunct

Salary: Not listed

Teach online Introduction to College Writing and Public Speaking for the College of Business, with flexible, asynchronous delivery. Requires at least a bachelor’s in English/English Education/Communications, 2+ years teaching (including online), and experience with Canvas; benefits-eligible medical coverage is available even for adjuncts.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, 12‑month academic/administrative appointment

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the chief academic and administrative leader for a large OT department spanning multiple degree levels. Best for an experienced OT academic with a doctoral degree, NBCOT certification, PA licensure eligibility, and a strong record in leadership, accreditation, and scholarship.

Employer: PCOM (Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine) via COSGP listing

via COSGP listing Location: Philadelphia Campus, PA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Commensurate with experience

PCOM is hiring two clinically focused OMM physicians to teach across all years of osteopathic medical school and the ONMM residency while providing continuity patient care. You’ll need a DO or MD, NMM/OMM board eligibility or certification, and an active, unrestricted medical license and DEA.

Employer: Stepping Stones Learning Academy II

Location: Philadelphia, PA (in person)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13–$15/hour

Support kids ages 5–12 during before- and after-school hours with homework help, games, arts and crafts, and STEAM activities. Great for someone dependable with prior experience in a licensed childcare, camp, or school setting and all clearances in place.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—schools often keep strong candidates in mind for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.