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Philadelphia
🎓 Philadelphia Education Jobs With Multiple Openings, Up to $400K
13 days ago
Philly’s education scene is busy right now—from early childhood centers to universities, schools are hiring across all levels. If you teach, lead, or support learning, there’s likely something here for you.
Early Head Start Teacher (Infant/Toddler)
- Employer: Acelero Learning
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $39,172/year
This role co-leads a small Early Head Start classroom (6–8 children, birth to age 3) using Creative Curriculum to support school readiness and social-emotional growth. Strong fit if you have (or can earn) an Infant/Toddler CDA or ECE degree and want great time off, 401(k) match, and robust health benefits.
Head of School, Alpha – $400,000/year USD
- Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (on-campus role at an Alpha location)
- Type: Full-time, year-round, W2
- Salary: $400,000/year, paid weekly
Lead family relationships for a single Alpha campus built around AI-powered “2 Hour Learning.” Ideal for a seasoned independent school leader or high-touch client-service pro used to working with ultra–high-net-worth families and managing complex parent concerns.
Adjunct Instructor – Online College Writing & Public Speaking
- Employer: Jefferson (Philadelphia University/Thomas Jefferson University)
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (teaching online, asynchronous)
- Type: Temporary/Part-time Adjunct
- Salary: Not listed
Teach online Introduction to College Writing and Public Speaking for the College of Business, with flexible, asynchronous delivery. Requires at least a bachelor’s in English/English Education/Communications, 2+ years teaching (including online), and experience with Canvas; benefits-eligible medical coverage is available even for adjuncts.
Department Chair, Occupational Therapy – Jefferson College of Rehabilitation Sciences
- Employer: Thomas Jefferson University
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time, 12‑month academic/administrative appointment
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as the chief academic and administrative leader for a large OT department spanning multiple degree levels. Best for an experienced OT academic with a doctoral degree, NBCOT certification, PA licensure eligibility, and a strong record in leadership, accreditation, and scholarship.
Assistant/Associate Faculty – Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine (OMM)
- Employer: PCOM (Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine) via COSGP listing
- Location: Philadelphia Campus, PA
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
PCOM is hiring two clinically focused OMM physicians to teach across all years of osteopathic medical school and the ONMM residency while providing continuity patient care. You’ll need a DO or MD, NMM/OMM board eligibility or certification, and an active, unrestricted medical license and DEA.
School Age Teacher (Before/After School)
- Employer: Stepping Stones Learning Academy II
- Location: Philadelphia, PA (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $13–$15/hour
Support kids ages 5–12 during before- and after-school hours with homework help, games, arts and crafts, and STEAM activities. Great for someone dependable with prior experience in a licensed childcare, camp, or school setting and all clearances in place.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—schools often keep strong candidates in mind for the next opening.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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