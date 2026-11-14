Philly’s retail scene is busy right now—big chains and local spots are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

This customer service role is great if you enjoy helping people with home projects. You’ll guide shoppers to the right products, mix paint, learn trade skills, and get access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: kate spade new york

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$19.50/hour

Help customers build outfits and discover their style in a well-known fashion brand. This role mixes styling, sales, and social-media-aware service, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and tuition assistance.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 2910 S 70th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19142

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into entry-level management, helping run the store and lead the team. You’ll handle freight, merchandising, opening/closing, and get access to PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and educational assistance.

Employer: Snipes

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you love sneakers and streetwear and want to move into management. You’ll learn to run the store, lead a team, and drive sales, with perks like employee discount, PTO, paid holidays, health insurance, retirement contributions, and bonus plan.

Employer: Riverwards Produce

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16/hour

Take ownership of the grocery department at a local produce-focused market. You’ll stock and merchandise shelves, handle deliveries, and help customers, with health, dental, medical insurance, PTO, parental leave, EAP, flexible scheduling, and 20% store discount.

Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $12/hour, scheduled increases over time

Great fit if you like a gym environment and talking with people. You’ll greet members, give tours, sell memberships, and keep the club clean, with PTO for all employees, shift-differential pay, EAP, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: Love & Honey Fried Chicken

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time (about 36 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour

Join a popular local fried chicken spot handling orders, payments, and takeout in a fast-paced setting. Strong pay for front-of-house work, ideal if you enjoy friendly, quick service and a tight-knit restaurant team.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed (bonus potential mentioned)

If you have some supervisory experience, this role lets you co-lead a busy convenience store. You’ll coach staff, oversee operations, and support merchandising, with PTO, health coverage, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and monthly bonus potential.

Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

More office-style customer service, focused on seniors and their care. You’ll coordinate new client onboarding, work with HR and marketing, handle calls, and use your medical terminology and data entry skills in a steady, desk-based role.

Employer: Riverwards Produce

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16/hour

Same core duties as the full-time role—stocking, merchandising, and helping customers—but with fewer hours. Good if you want local grocery experience plus 20% store discount, flexible scheduling, and access to benefits (for eligible hours).

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Likely part-time or flexible (schedule to fit your life)

Likely (schedule to fit your life) Pay: Range not listed

Entry-level role where you’ll run the register, stock, clean, and help with basic food prep. Good first job or side job, with training, schedule flexibility, PTO (if eligible), tuition reimbursement, and incentive programs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.