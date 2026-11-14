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Philadelphia
🛒 Several Philly Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now
13 days ago
Philly’s retail scene is busy right now—big chains and local spots are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Full Time - Sales Associate - Paint - Closing
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)
This customer service role is great if you enjoy helping people with home projects. You’ll guide shoppers to the right products, mix paint, learn trade skills, and get access to health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.
Sales Associate / Stylist III
- Employer: kate spade new york
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$19.50/hour
Help customers build outfits and discover their style in a well-known fashion brand. This role mixes styling, sales, and social-media-aware service, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and tuition assistance.
Merchandising Assistant Manager
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 2910 S 70th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19142
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Step into entry-level management, helping run the store and lead the team. You’ll handle freight, merchandising, opening/closing, and get access to PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and educational assistance.
Manager in Training (MIT)
- Employer: Snipes
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Perfect if you love sneakers and streetwear and want to move into management. You’ll learn to run the store, lead a team, and drive sales, with perks like employee discount, PTO, paid holidays, health insurance, retirement contributions, and bonus plan.
Grocery Associate, Full-Time
- Employer: Riverwards Produce
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $16/hour
Take ownership of the grocery department at a local produce-focused market. You’ll stock and merchandise shelves, handle deliveries, and help customers, with health, dental, medical insurance, PTO, parental leave, EAP, flexible scheduling, and 20% store discount.
PT Customer Service Rep
- Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $12/hour, scheduled increases over time
Great fit if you like a gym environment and talking with people. You’ll greet members, give tours, sell memberships, and keep the club clean, with PTO for all employees, shift-differential pay, EAP, and a free Black Card membership.
Cashier
- Employer: Love & Honey Fried Chicken
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time (about 36 hours/week)
- Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour
Join a popular local fried chicken spot handling orders, payments, and takeout in a fast-paced setting. Strong pay for front-of-house work, ideal if you enjoy friendly, quick service and a tight-knit restaurant team.
Assistant Store Leader (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range not listed (bonus potential mentioned)
If you have some supervisory experience, this role lets you co-lead a busy convenience store. You’ll coach staff, oversee operations, and support merchandising, with PTO, health coverage, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and monthly bonus potential.
New Client Liaison
- Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
More office-style customer service, focused on seniors and their care. You’ll coordinate new client onboarding, work with HR and marketing, handle calls, and use your medical terminology and data entry skills in a steady, desk-based role.
Grocery Associate, Part-Time
- Employer: Riverwards Produce
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $16/hour
Same core duties as the full-time role—stocking, merchandising, and helping customers—but with fewer hours. Good if you want local grocery experience plus 20% store discount, flexible scheduling, and access to benefits (for eligible hours).
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Type: Likely part-time or flexible (schedule to fit your life)
- Pay: Range not listed
Entry-level role where you’ll run the register, stock, clean, and help with basic food prep. Good first job or side job, with training, schedule flexibility, PTO (if eligible), tuition reimbursement, and incentive programs.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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