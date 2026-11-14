Philly’s trades scene is busy right now—solid options whether you like turning wrenches, running jobs, or hitting the road as a field tech.

Employer: Astro Pak

Astro Pak Location: Philadelphia, PA (travel nationwide)

(travel nationwide) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed ($3,000 sign-on bonus)

If you like hands-on work and travel, this role sends you to high-tech sites (aerospace, semiconductor, pharma) across the U.S. Paid training, certifications, and strong benefits while you learn a very niche cleaning/passivation trade.

Note: Also listed on Indeed under Astro Pak Corporation – it’s the same job, just a second posting.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local contractor)

(recruiting for a local contractor) Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 per year

Run commercial drywall/metal framing jobs from bid to closeout while also handling estimating. Good fit if you already know interiors, can read plans, and want real ownership of budgets, schedules, and change orders.

Employer: Joseph Giannone Plumbing & Heating

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $26.00–$29.00 per hour

Residential and commercial service work with a focus on troubleshooting and customer service. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, sick time, and room to grow if you want a long-term shop home.

Employer: Not listed (apply via Car Dad link in description)

Not listed (apply via link in description) Location: Philadelphia, PA + nearby areas

+ nearby areas Type: Independent contractor

Pay: $70 per inspection (listed as $70/day on Indeed)

Side-gig style work for experienced mechanics: you pick which inspections to accept, check cars in daylight, and submit a simple verdict from your phone. No shop needed, no quotas, very flexible schedule.

Employer: Foley CAT

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Type: Not listed (typical dealer role; check posting)

Not listed (typical dealer role; check posting) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role working on Caterpillar and other heavy equipment—diagnosing mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic issues. Good match if you’ve got equipment experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and want to keep growing with dealer-level tools and systems.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and many of these employers hire for multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.